Gulfport councilwoman speaks out about upcoming construction potentially causing flooding issues

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “This is not a good fit for an area that’s already drowning without a raft,” said Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines.

The City of Gulfport has plans to build a new road and increase traffic flow. It’s a project called Interconnecting Gulfport, and it will extend the west end of Airport Road to Daniel Boulevard with an I-10 overpass.

However, Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines said the project will create more flooding issues in her ward. Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said it won’t.

“We’ve turned it over to the professionals, the engineers,” Hewes said. “They’ve told us it will lessen any flood risk to the Turkey Creek community, Forest Heights, all of that.”

Steve Twedt said engineers at Neel-Schaffer have studied and developed a plan to reduce stormwater runoff.

“We’ve mitigated the stormwater by containing it in a detention pond,” Twedt said. “This actually reduces the discharge downstream.”

“All the things we’ve taken into account,” Hewes added. “From safety, from environment to neighborhood concerns.”

Holmes-Hines said the community received $15.4 million to help build a levee to prevent flooding in Forest Heights, but it’s not completed.

“We definitely need to have that in place before we even begin to consider additional injury to this community,” Holmes-Hines explained.

Tuesday night, a public forum will be held, giving residents an opportunity to learn more about the road project and voice their concerns.

“There’s a misconception about how the drainage in the area around Daniel Boulevard and Premier Outlets works,” Twedt said. “A lot of people think that water drains into Turkey Creek. Actually, that water drains under Highway 49, and goes directly into Bayou Bernard.”

While the mayor and city councilwoman seem to have different perspectives, both said their main concern is protecting their constituents.

“We’re minimizing, mitigating, and in some cases eliminating impacts to the environment, to the community,” Hewes said. “Overall, it’s a win-win for everybody.”

“How are you going to say without a potential levee that’s functioning that you are going to protect these 200 families,” Holmes-Hines remarked.

The forum to discuss the details of the Interconnecting Gulfport project and flooding concerns will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.