St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Gulfport councilwoman speaks out about upcoming construction potentially causing flooding issues

A forum will discuss the details of the project and flooding concerns at Isaiah Fredericks Community Center at 5pm tomorrow.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “This is not a good fit for an area that’s already drowning without a raft,” said Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines.

The City of Gulfport has plans to build a new road and increase traffic flow. It’s a project called Interconnecting Gulfport, and it will extend the west end of Airport Road to Daniel Boulevard with an I-10 overpass.

However, Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines said the project will create more flooding issues in her ward. Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said it won’t.

“We’ve turned it over to the professionals, the engineers,” Hewes said. “They’ve told us it will lessen any flood risk to the Turkey Creek community, Forest Heights, all of that.”

Steve Twedt said engineers at Neel-Schaffer have studied and developed a plan to reduce stormwater runoff.

“We’ve mitigated the stormwater by containing it in a detention pond,” Twedt said. “This actually reduces the discharge downstream.”

“All the things we’ve taken into account,” Hewes added. “From safety, from environment to neighborhood concerns.”

Holmes-Hines said the community received $15.4 million to help build a levee to prevent flooding in Forest Heights, but it’s not completed.

“We definitely need to have that in place before we even begin to consider additional injury to this community,” Holmes-Hines explained.

Tuesday night, a public forum will be held, giving residents an opportunity to learn more about the road project and voice their concerns.

“There’s a misconception about how the drainage in the area around Daniel Boulevard and Premier Outlets works,” Twedt said. “A lot of people think that water drains into Turkey Creek. Actually, that water drains under Highway 49, and goes directly into Bayou Bernard.”

While the mayor and city councilwoman seem to have different perspectives, both said their main concern is protecting their constituents.

“We’re minimizing, mitigating, and in some cases eliminating impacts to the environment, to the community,” Hewes said. “Overall, it’s a win-win for everybody.”

“How are you going to say without a potential levee that’s functioning that you are going to protect these 200 families,” Holmes-Hines remarked.

The forum to discuss the details of the Interconnecting Gulfport project and flooding concerns will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry James Spicer, 70, was reported missing March 22 after not being since the night before....
Missing 70-year-old George County man found dead
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Multiple crossings blocked after vehicle-train collision
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Ridgeland Police Department locates 3 Jackson children
Former Moss Point police officer Eric Maye was arrested Monday and charged with felony...
Former Moss Point officer fired for theft now facing felony charge
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first

Latest News

A picture of Dorothy Burks with candles was displayed at a vigil in Gulfport.
Candlelight-Prayer Visual held for Gulfport woman who is still missing
Tax deal done, but budget is still incomplete at State Capitol
Tax deal done, but budget is still incomplete at State Capitol
Tax deal done, but budget is still incomplete at State Capitol
Tax deal done, but budget is still incomplete at State Capitol
Mickey McElroy purchased the land, envisioning a venue for large gatherings like weddings and...
McElroy’s owner hopes to extend restaurant lease, open new venue