St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Foo Fighters cancels tour events including Jazz Fest date

Colombian officials released a preliminary toxicology report of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died Friday. (CNN/Getty/SergeyRocks/youtube)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/AP) – Rock band Foo Fighters is canceling all its upcoming tour dates including a scheduled May 1 performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, following the death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band said in a statement. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins, 50, died Friday while on tour with Foo Fighters in South America.

Colombia’s Prosecutor’s Office released a statement Saturday saying toxicological tests on urine from Hawkins’ body preliminarily found 10 psychoactive substances and medicines, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines.

It did not provide a cause of death and investigations are continuing.

Foo Fighters had been scheduled to play at a festival in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night. Hawkins’ final concert was Sunday at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina.

The Bogota municipal government issued a statement Saturday that the city’s emergency center had received a report of a patient with “chest pain” and sent an ambulance, though a private ambulance had already arrived at the hotel in northern Bogota.

Health workers tried to revive him but were unable to do so.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Larry James Spicer, 70, was reported missing March 22 after not being since the night before....
Missing 70-year-old George County man found dead
Former Moss Point police officer Eric Maye was arrested Monday and charged with felony...
Former Moss Point officer fired for theft now facing felony charge
Moss Point Police K9 officer Buddy was shot while pursuing a man suspected of commercial...
Police: Moss Point canine officer shot during pursuit of suspect
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested on March 22, 2022, after being indicted...
Couple accused of starving infant to death now charged with capital murder
This week, 136 low-income Mississippi households received a one-time payment of $1000 in...
Households receiving TANF receive additional $1,000 pandemic emergency payments

Latest News

Deputies with the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, near the South Carolina-Georgia border, said a...
Police issue warning after 2-year-old ingests THC-laced gummies
FILE - Assemblywoman Shirley Weber speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on June 10,...
Calif. group votes to limit reparations to slave descendants
18 year old Chad Calkins is charged with making a terroristic threat
One person arrested after Gulfport shooting
Lynching is now a federal hate crime under bill President signed Tuesday
This 2016 photo provided by the Sierra Vista, Ariz., Police Department shows David Frodsham....
Civilian Army leader led child porn ring, risked US security, investigation finds