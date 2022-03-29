St. Jude Dream Home
Foo Fighters cancel Jazz Fest performance following death of drummer

FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Franklin, Tenn. Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, has died, according to reports, Friday, March 25, 2022. He was 50. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)(Al Wagner | Al Wagner/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Foo Fighters have canceled their upcoming Jazz Fest headlining performance following the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The band made the announcement on Twitter just moments after the Jazz Fest cubes were released. The Foo Fighters were scheduled to close out the first Sunday of the fest, May 1.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the tweet reads. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Jazz Fest organizers have not issued a comment at this time.

More: Jazz Fest 2022 cubes released: See set times, stages for your favorite acts

Hawkins, 50, died during a South American tour with the band. There were no immediate details disclosed on how he died. The band said in a statement on Fri., March 25 that his death was a “trafic and untimely loss.”

Hawkins’ final concert was Sunday at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina.

Read more: Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Jazz Fest headliner Foo Fighters dies at 50

