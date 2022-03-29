Couple accused of starving infant to death now charged with capital murder

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pearl River County couple are now facing capital murder charges in the death of their five-month-old daughter.

Kendra Beck, 20, and Takoda Miller, 23, were arrested on March 22 and booked into the Pearl River County Jail after being indicted for the death of the child, which occurred in early October 2021.

According to the indictment, the couple intentionally, knowingly or recklessly starved five-month-old Kairi Beck of the nourishments needed to sustain life or growth.

The couple were also charged with felony child neglect after authorities say a second child who was 19-months-old at the time was found to be neglected and abused.

The indictment alleges that Beck and Miller deprived the toddler of food, clothing, shelter, healthcare or supervision, resulting in substantial harm to the child’s physical, mental or emotional health. In addition, court documents say the abuse caused the child to become infested with lice, covered in feces, and have severe diaper rash.

Both Beck and Miller are being held in the Pearl River County Jail without bond. They are set to be arraigned in circuit court on Tuesday morning.

