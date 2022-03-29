St. Jude Dream Home
Candlelight prayer vigil held for missing Gulfport woman

Dozens gathered at Jones Park in Gulfport Monday evening to hold a vigil for missing Gulfport woman Dorothy Jean Burks.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens gathered at Jones Park in Gulfport Monday evening to hold a vigil for missing Gulfport woman Dorothy Jean Burks.

Her friends, family, and church community from the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church gathered at a candlelight prayer vigil. Dorothy is very involved with her church and her husband John Burks said she is a very good public speaker and enjoys speaking at church.

John is beyond proud of the immense support he has received during these tough times.

“It means everything in this world to me, everything. Especially my church family, my pastors and all of Gulfport. They are praying and coming to help look for her. That shows me a lot,” John said.

No new updates have been released. Search and Rescue units continue to look for Dorothy. According to police, Dorothy was last seen near Keebler Street in Gulfport on Thursday morning.

“We are still working in the field. We had teams from all over the southeast with assistance and organized by the Harrison County crime service searching the area where she was last seen on Keebler Street in Gulfport this weekend,” said Cmdr. Adam Cooper.

As the search continues, her family and friends hope to bring her back home safely.

“Sweetheart, please come home. I miss you very much. Please come home,” John said.

Burks was last seen wearing red pants with a square pattern, a white shirt, a black jacket, and a brown alligator print purse. Anyone with any information that could help find her is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

