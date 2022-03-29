St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Breezy and dry today. Severe storms possible Wednesday evening.

Breezy and dry today. Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a gorgeous day, and we’ll stay warm and sunny this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be a little breezy today with some gusts over 20 MPH from the south. A little more cloud cover will move in tonight, and we’ll only cool down into the upper 60s by Wednesday morning.

It’s going to be very windy on Wednesday, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect. Gusts from the south and southeast could reach 40-50 MPH. You’ll need to secure any loose items in your yard, and traveling eastward or westward may be difficult. There’s a good chance sand will be blowing around on Highway 90. Most of Wednesday will be dry, but a strong line of showers and storms is expected to move in by the evening. Strong to severe storms are possible, and our main threats will be winds over 60 MPH and a few tornadoes. The best time frame for seeing these showers and storms will be between 7 PM - 12 AM.

Most of the rain will exit by early Thursday morning. We’ll see more sunshine by Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and storms may return by Saturday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry James Spicer, 70, was reported missing March 22 after not being since the night before....
Missing 70-year-old George County man found dead
Former Moss Point police officer Eric Maye was arrested Monday and charged with felony...
Former Moss Point officer fired for theft now facing felony charge
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Multiple crossings blocked after vehicle-train collision
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first

Latest News

Breezy and dry today. Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Rain-free today. Alert Day thunderstorms tomorrow evening.
Another rain-free day today! Downpours will likely arrive tomorrow evening as a storm system...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Patchy fog tonight, storms possible Wednesday evening