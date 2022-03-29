Breezy and dry today. Severe storms possible Wednesday evening.

It’s a gorgeous day, and we’ll stay warm and sunny this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be a little breezy today with some gusts over 20 MPH from the south. A little more cloud cover will move in tonight, and we’ll only cool down into the upper 60s by Wednesday morning.

It’s going to be very windy on Wednesday, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect. Gusts from the south and southeast could reach 40-50 MPH. You’ll need to secure any loose items in your yard, and traveling eastward or westward may be difficult. There’s a good chance sand will be blowing around on Highway 90. Most of Wednesday will be dry, but a strong line of showers and storms is expected to move in by the evening. Strong to severe storms are possible, and our main threats will be winds over 60 MPH and a few tornadoes. The best time frame for seeing these showers and storms will be between 7 PM - 12 AM.

Most of the rain will exit by early Thursday morning. We’ll see more sunshine by Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and storms may return by Saturday.

