Alert Day: Wednesday evening could bring severe storms

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Severe weather season continues in the Southeast this week! Another storm system will bring the chance for more severe weather on Wednesday to all of Mississippi. Most of Mississippi, including the coast, is under a Level 4 or Moderate Risk for severe weather on Wednesday. This means there is the potential for seeing several severe storms in or near the six coastal counties. The best chance for seeing severe weather will be Wednesday evening, mainly from 7 PM through 12 AM.

Before we see any showers and storms, it’s going to be very windy on Wednesday. Gusts from the south and southeast may reach 40-50 MPH ahead of this storm system. We will be under a Wind Advisory on Wednesday starting at 8 AM. It’s a good idea to secure loose items around your home. Traveling may become difficult if you’re traveling east or west. There’s also a good chance you’ll see blowing sand on Highway 90.

A strong cold front will bring a large line of showers and storms to South Mississippi near the sunset. These storms could remain intense as they pass by in the evening. If we see severe weather tomorrow, our biggest threat will be straight line winds of 60-80 MPH. A few tornadoes could also form within this line of storms. Because these showers and storms will be moving in and out quickly, our flooding threat is lower. Many of us will see 1-2″ of rain by early Thursday morning. Drier air will move in behind the cold front, and Thursday will be much drier.

