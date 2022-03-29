St. Jude Dream Home
8-year-old shot in head by stray bullet in Yazoo City

Yazoo City Police Department
Yazoo City Police Department(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City Police Department is investigating after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head.

Police were called to the emergency room in Yazoo City where the boy was severely injured.

The boy was then airlifted to the hospital in Jackson.

Police later discovered the incident happened at a home on North Monroe Street.

Detective Nolan Warrington says the boy was playing on his back porch when a stray bullet was shot in the air, hitting him in the head.

The boy’s mother told police she thought the child had fallen and was bleeding.

Police have a list of potential suspects, but are still investigating who fired the shot.

