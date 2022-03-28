St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Winston not phased by the Saints pursuing Deshaun Watson

Winston was 5-2 as a starter for the Saints before getting injured. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Winston was 5-2 as a starter for the Saints before getting injured. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Associated Press)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, FL. (WVUE) - Here at the NFL Owners’ Meetings in Palm Beach, FL., the business of football is the main topic of conversation.

Jameis Winston learned about how harsh that business can be this offseason, when the Saints aggressively pursued Deshaun Watson before re-signing him.

Bottom line, this is a business. I’m happy it turned out the way that it turned out. The stuff that I can control, I can speak on. But the stuff I can’t control, I don’t worry about it.

And fortunately for Winston, he had a very important distraction, getting his rehab right

“I have to focus on my knee, and luckily that’s exactly what I was doing, I was focusing on my rehab. If my knee isn’t healthy, or where it needs to be, I’m not able to do what I need to do and that’s playing football,” said Winston.

Ever the optimist, Winston sees the silver lining in the Saints wanting Watson. It opened a line of communication that may not have otherwise been there.

If their pursuit of Deshaun didn’t happen, I wouldn’t have been able to have the growth, and those conversation with those people in important roles. I’m actually thankful that everything turned out how it did, because we did have to have those tough conversations. We did have to have conversations that I didn’t want to have, or that they didn’t want to have. But it ended up leading to this now, and that’s what we have to focus on,” said Winston

Regardless of any awkwardness, it didn’t keep Winston away. He’s back, and will be the Saints starting quarterback in 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry James Spicer, 70, was reported missing March 22 after not being since the night before....
Missing 70-year-old George County man found dead
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Multiple crossings blocked after vehicle-train collision
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Ridgeland Police Department locates 3 Jackson children
Former Moss Point police officer Eric Maye was arrested Monday and charged with felony...
Former Moss Point officer fired for theft now facing felony charge
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first

Latest News

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) dances while doing calisthenics during...
Report: OL Terron Armstead leaving Saints; signing with Miami
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston passes against the Carolina Panthers during the...
Who Dats react to Jameis Winston returning as Saints’ starting quarterback
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston looks for a receiver during the first half of an...
REPORT: Saints re-sign Jameis Winston
The Saints have joined the Carolina Panthers in making a trade offer to acquire quarterback...
Saints have made trade offer for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, report says