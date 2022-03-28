St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Warm and sunny today. Storms likely by Wednesday evening.

Sunny and warm through Tuesday. Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The fog has cleared up, and we’re going to see more sunshine this afternoon. We’ll easily reach the upper 70s to low 80s today. The sky will stay mostly clear tonight, but more fog is possible by early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will only drop into the low 60s.

Tuesday will be a warm, breezy, and sunny day. Temperatures will climb up into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will pick up from the south and southeast around 10-20 MPH. It’s going to be even windier on Wednesday. Gusts up to 30-40 MPH are possible from the south by Wednesday afternoon. Most of the day will stay dry with highs near 80s. A cold front will likely bring showers and storms by Wednesday evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, spin-up tornadoes, and heavy downpours.

The rain will move out quickly by Thursday morning. The afternoon will bring more sunshine, and we’ll warm up into the mid 70s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Multiple crossings blocked after vehicle-train collision
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Ridgeland Police Department locates 3 Jackson children
Larry James Spicer, 70, was reported missing March 22 after not being since the night before....
Missing 70-year-old George County man found dead
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Historic tax cut awaits Mississippi governor’s signature
Senate advances historic tax cut bill to Mississippi governor’s desk

Latest News

Sunny and warm through Tuesday. Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Monday’s Forecast
A First Alert for your morning drive with dense fog developing across parts of Coastal...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
Other than maybe some morning fog, Monday looks nice and warm. Our next chance for...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast