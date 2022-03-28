Warm and sunny today. Storms likely by Wednesday evening.

The fog has cleared up, and we’re going to see more sunshine this afternoon. We’ll easily reach the upper 70s to low 80s today. The sky will stay mostly clear tonight, but more fog is possible by early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will only drop into the low 60s.

Tuesday will be a warm, breezy, and sunny day. Temperatures will climb up into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will pick up from the south and southeast around 10-20 MPH. It’s going to be even windier on Wednesday. Gusts up to 30-40 MPH are possible from the south by Wednesday afternoon. Most of the day will stay dry with highs near 80s. A cold front will likely bring showers and storms by Wednesday evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, spin-up tornadoes, and heavy downpours.

The rain will move out quickly by Thursday morning. The afternoon will bring more sunshine, and we’ll warm up into the mid 70s.

