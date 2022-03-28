Point Park in Pascagoula gets upgrades

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At Point Park in Pascagoula, it’s always a good day to launch your boat, go fishing or get in some exercise. Right now, the city of Pascagoula is putting in some improvements at this very popular spot on the water.

“So we have $510,000 coming in from GOMESA funds along with another $400,000 in Tidelands money going to the project,” said Katarina Scott, public information officer. “They’re fixing the fishing pier that was damaged back in 2017 by Hurricane Nate, they’re also rehabbing the docks at the boat launches, and paving the entire parking lot.”

The work is expected to be completed by June.

