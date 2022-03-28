St. Jude Dream Home
Pascagoula charges up downtown with vehicle chargers

By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -With gas prices still high, many are considering electric vehicles. A Coast city is working to make changing electric vehicles a little easier.

In Pascagoula, they’ve set up a universal dual-port charger near city hall.

“We’ve seen more than $30 million in investment downtown, so it just made sense to put that electric vehicle charging station there,” sad Katarina Scott, public information officer. “This first one will be a test just to see what kind of use we get out of it, and then there could be the possibility of expansion and other parts of the city.

“Mississippi Power has been great, they are offering a rebate to cover the electricity cost for up to $4,000. So that way we can get a gauge on how much it’s getting used and then address how it’s going to function long-term.”

They call it a universal charger because it’s similar to your universal remote on the TV. The port plugs into all types of electric vehicles.

