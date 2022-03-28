Monday’s Forecast

Areas of patchy dense fog will be possible this morning. Otherwise, looks like another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and no rain. Temperatures start off in the mild 60s, so not as cool as yesterday morning. And this afternoon’s temperatures will range from the mid to upper 70s along the coast to the even warmer low to mid 80s inland. So, it’ll feel a bit warmer than usual for late March. There will be a bit of a breeze from the southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Thunderstorms may come our way from Wednesday afternoon and evening into Wednesday night. The worst storms may occur between 7PM Wednesday and 4AM Thursday. These may be capable of producing damaging gusts, large hail, and tornadoes. Currently, the area most likely to see damaging thunderstorms is north of us, closer to parts of Central Mississippi. Should be drier on Thursday and Friday. But, another chance for showers on Saturday. Right now, Sunday looks drier.

