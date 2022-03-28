McElroy’s owner hopes to extend restaurant lease, open new venue

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In a letter addressed to Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich and the Biloxi City Council, long-time restaurateur James “Mickey” McElroy asked them to extend the lease for his business that’s up in 18 years.

“Well, everyone has a letter that I wrote expressing what I came up here for,” he said during a council meeting Tuesday.

McElroy’s Harbor House has served the Coast for nearly five decades. It’s a legacy he hopes his loved ones can carry on.

“I’m doing it for my kids, the family,” he told WLOX. “I’m not gonna be here for 18 years, but my young family that still works in the restaurant will be.”

He also requested their right of refusal.

City spokesperson Vincent Creel explained what that means.

“If someone else comes in 18 years under the current lease and perhaps makes a higher bid for the use of that public property, he would like to have the option to have the right of first refusal that he can match that,” he said.

City leaders did not take action following the meeting.

“One of the big things you have to always remember is even though they have been there since the 1970s, that is public property,” Creel said. “And the City always wants to look to get the biggest bang for any piece of property that it has.”

In the meantime, McElroy is already looking to branch out to Caillavet Street with a new business.

“It’s just in the very early stages,” McElroy said.

He purchased the land, envisioning a venue for large gatherings like weddings and receptions.

The new spot will be located next to the IP Casino, but it will not be a place for gambling.

McElroy said the new venue may not open for at least another year.

