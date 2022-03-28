Former Moss Point officer fired for theft now facing felony charge

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The former Moss Point police officer who was fired earlier this month over allegations of theft is now facing a felony charge for the crime.

Eric Maye was led from a Jackson County courtroom Monday morning in handcuffs after being charged with felony embezzlement by an officer for an amount greater than $1,000.

Maye was booked into Jackson County Adult Detention Center after a $10,000 bond was set by Circuit Court Judge Dale Harkey. Maye bonded out of jail shortly after being booked, confirmed the sheriff’s department.

The arrest comes after Maye was fired by Moss Point Police Department following accusations that he stole personal property from a suspect who was being booked into the city jail on an unrelated drug charge. Authorities have not specified what that personal property was.

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley previously said he was informed on March 4 from another law enforcement agency that an officer had taken property off a suspect and converted it to his own use. An internal investigation began immediately, even though the person being arrested never filed a complaint against the officer.

Ashley said the investigation revealed that while the arresting officer was doing paperwork, the accused officer had in fact taken property out of the suspect’s personal property bag.

“There is no room in the police department for dishonesty. We hire officers with the belief that they can be trusted with not only sensitive information, but also property and other items that come into their possession by virtue of their office. These men and women are held to a high standard, and they know they are accountable for their actions. Unfortunately, there is occasionally an officer who violates their oath of office. When these officers are identified they will be quickly removed from their position of trust,” Chief Ashley previously said about the incident.

The officer, who has since been identified as Maye, was initially placed on administrative leave. He was later fired from Moss Point Police Department following that investigation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office are now handling the criminal investigation.

