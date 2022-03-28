St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer

A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.(Paramus Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAMUS, N.J. (CNN) – Officers in New Jersey are investigating an unusual accident involving a human corpse.

According to the Paramus Police Department, a body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.

The horse in the trailer was not hurt.

Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated; however, their injuries were not considered serious.

Paramus Police Officers were investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 South in the area of Route 4 this...

Posted by Paramus Police Department on Friday, March 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Multiple crossings blocked after vehicle-train collision
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Ridgeland Police Department locates 3 Jackson children
Larry James Spicer, 70, was reported missing March 22 after not being since the night before....
Missing 70-year-old George County man found dead
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Historic tax cut awaits Mississippi governor’s signature
Senate advances historic tax cut bill to Mississippi governor’s desk

Latest News

A group of police officers gather on Ocean Drive and 8th Street in Miami Beach, Fla., Friday,...
Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election
Biden says he wasn't stating a policy change on Russia, but he was expressing the "moral...
Biden clarifies his Putin 'cannot remain in power' comment
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in...
Biden says remark on Putin’s power was about ‘moral outrage’
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions, launches review