Construction moving full steam ahead on new medical marijuana plant in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - If all goes according to plan, a major medical marijuana grower in Madison County could have products hitting the shelves early next year.

Work should wrap up in October on Southern Sky Brands’ 70,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation facility on Commercial Parkway West in Canton.

Once completed, the facility will offer the space to not only grow the plants, but to produce products for everything for vaping, smoking, and eating, and to develop new strains.

“We’ll have a lot of unbelievable new technology in the building,” said Steve Merritt, Southern Sky’s chief operating officer. “We’re going to have a lot of scientific backup for what we will be doing.”

Construction at the site has been moving full speed ahead since the governor signed legislation allowing for medical marijuana in the state.

“The walls, ceilings, flooring, and metal are up. We’re getting our mezzanine up and we’ll start putting in walls next month,” Merritt said.

The facility will have several features, including a lab to grow the mothers, or initial plants, which will be the base plants for cloning.

From there, the clones will go through a process of growing and strengthening before they’ll be “tricked” into producing buds.

To grow the plant, they’ll be exposed to a climate that mimics the summer, complete with 18 hours of sunlight and six hours of darkness. Once the plant reaches about two feet, it will be tricked into thinking it is fall, with 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness, so it will begin producing buds.

“So, in eight weeks we’ll have a completely viable plant and have a lot of medicine on it – one that we can (use) to make gummies, brownies... cannabis suppositories.”

Southern Sky will have a kitchen for producing gummies and other edibles, as well as rooms to dry and cure the plants.

“We’ll also have an extractor room where we can do vape pens,” Merritt said.

Before those plans can be realized, though, Southern Sky still has several steps to complete. Among them, the company has to get an operating license from the state.

“We’re trying to get a temporary license so we can start the mothers to cut the clones from,” Merritt said. “If we can get it approved, we can start (growing them) before the building is finished. We would love to have the plants in the ground by the end of July.”

Southern Sky also will have to get a certificate of occupancy before it can occupy the facility. The group also will have to wait until state guidelines are handed down before it can begin hiring employees.

“You have to be 21 and have to pass a background check,” Merritt explained. “That’s not what we’re requiring, but it’s what the state requires.”

Once completed, Southern Sky will employ between 100 and 150 people at its Canton plant and at its dispensaries across the state.

Plans are for Southern to hire local people, train them and have them move up in the company.

Madison County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Joey Deason told WLBT previously the jobs in the clinical cannabis industry will pay around $50,000 a year, “which, together is above Madison County’s average wages of $43,900.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.