St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Breaking down the $37.9 million Bay-Waveland school bond proposal

On March 29, voters will head to the polls to vote on a $37.9 million bond.
On March 29, voters in the Bay Waveland School District will head to the polls to vote on a...
On March 29, voters in the Bay Waveland School District will head to the polls to vote on a $37.9 million bond.(WLOX)
By Alison Spann
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, residents who live in the Bay-Waveland School District will head to the polls to vote on a $37.9 million bond.

On the approved bond proposal is a list of 16 projects throughout the district, including the addition of 72 new classrooms. The bond will allow for expanding the STEM programs, education focused on important science, technology, engineering and math skills, said school board members.

Are you still wondering why Bay Waveland School Board has called for a bond election? This bond will address universal...

Posted by BWSD Bond Proposal on Thursday, March 3, 2022

The biggest upgrade the money will help with is the repair and restoration of old buildings in the district. At Bay High, mold on classroom walls, lack of electrical outlets for learning equipment, and infrastructure issues are the biggest concerns. Classroom renovations and facility improvements at the high school are on the list of things that will get done if the bond passes, as well as relocating the ROTC practice field.

Included among those projects is the addition of a pre-K wing at Waveland Elementary, as well as additional playground and drainage improvements. Bay-Waveland Middle School would also be on the receiving end of the money with renovations to the gym planned, as well as a STEM teaching wing and outdoor dining area. North Bay Elementary is also set to get STEM teaching facilities, as well as an additional playground and improvements to security.

The bond will also go towards improving athletic facilities. Included in the list of improvements for the sports complex are restroom upgrades and press box renovations, as well as updating concessions, electrical systems and drainage on the football field. The poor conditions of the district’s athletic facilities were highlighted at a January school board meeting where the bond was discussed.

Even with bond proposal BWSD would still be amongst the lowest taxed school districts on the coast! VOTE YES! Vote for our Children! #bwsdbond

Posted by BWSD Bond Proposal on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

The district has $6.5 million in federal emergency relief funds, but it’s not enough to pay for all of the work.

The proposed bond could bring an increase of anywhere between 10.45 mils and 11.46 mils for taxpayers. That works out to roughly $55 to $330 in additional annual taxes, depending on property values. The price tag for taxpayers is about $110 a year for every $100,000 of property value.

The bond needs 60 percent approval to pass. Residents will vote in the Bay High gymnasium or at Waveland Elementary.

The last school bond in BWSD was authorized by voters in 1998 and was used to construct Bay-Waveland Middle School.

To see all of the upgrades that will be made to each school, as well as a breakdown of the funding and prioritization of the projects, click here.

Have you done the math? Here’s how to find out your estimated tax contribution to help pave the way forward to Building...

Posted by BWSD Bond Proposal on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry James Spicer, 70, was reported missing March 22 after not being since the night before....
Missing 70-year-old George County man found dead
Moss Point Police K9 officer Buddy was shot while pursuing a man suspected of commercial...
Police: Moss Point canine officer shot during pursuit of suspect
This week, 136 low-income Mississippi households received a one-time payment of $1000 in...
Households receiving TANF receive additional $1,000 pandemic emergency payments
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested on March 22, 2022, after being indicted...
Couple accused of starving infant to death now charged with capital murder
Former Moss Point police officer Eric Maye was arrested Monday and charged with felony...
Former Moss Point officer fired for theft now facing felony charge

Latest News

18 year old Chad Calkins is charged with making a terroristic threat
One person arrested after Gulfport shooting
Bay Waveland schools prepare for new school year after month-long delay
School bond does not pass for Bay-Waveland schools
Legislative redistricting debate takes up much of Tuesday at State Capitol
Legislative redistricting debate takes up much of Tuesday at State Capitol
With CertScan, x-ray and radiology devices scan shipments entering the U.S., allowing port...
Port of Gulfport unveils new technology to clear cargo faster
Alopecia Awareness
Alopecia awareness raised following Oscar outburst