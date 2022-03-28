Breaking down the $37.9 million Bay-Waveland school bond proposal

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, residents who live in the Bay-Waveland School District will head to the polls to vote on a $37.9 million bond.

On the approved bond proposal is a list of 16 projects throughout the district, including the addition of 72 new classrooms. The bond will allow for expanding the STEM programs, education focused on important science, technology, engineering and math skills, said school board members.

Are you still wondering why Bay Waveland School Board has called for a bond election? This bond will address universal... Posted by BWSD Bond Proposal on Thursday, March 3, 2022

The biggest upgrade the money will help with is the repair and restoration of old buildings in the district. At Bay High, mold on classroom walls, lack of electrical outlets for learning equipment, and infrastructure issues are the biggest concerns. Classroom renovations and facility improvements at the high school are on the list of things that will get done if the bond passes, as well as relocating the ROTC practice field.

Included among those projects is the addition of a pre-K wing at Waveland Elementary, as well as additional playground and drainage improvements. Bay-Waveland Middle School would also be on the receiving end of the money with renovations to the gym planned, as well as a STEM teaching wing and outdoor dining area. North Bay Elementary is also set to get STEM teaching facilities, as well as an additional playground and improvements to security.

The bond will also go towards improving athletic facilities. Included in the list of improvements for the sports complex are restroom upgrades and press box renovations, as well as updating concessions, electrical systems and drainage on the football field. The poor conditions of the district’s athletic facilities were highlighted at a January school board meeting where the bond was discussed.

Even with bond proposal BWSD would still be amongst the lowest taxed school districts on the coast! VOTE YES! Vote for our Children! #bwsdbond Posted by BWSD Bond Proposal on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

The district has $6.5 million in federal emergency relief funds, but it’s not enough to pay for all of the work.

The proposed bond could bring an increase of anywhere between 10.45 mils and 11.46 mils for taxpayers. That works out to roughly $55 to $330 in additional annual taxes, depending on property values. The price tag for taxpayers is about $110 a year for every $100,000 of property value.

The bond needs 60 percent approval to pass. Residents will vote in the Bay High gymnasium or at Waveland Elementary.

The last school bond in BWSD was authorized by voters in 1998 and was used to construct Bay-Waveland Middle School.

To see all of the upgrades that will be made to each school, as well as a breakdown of the funding and prioritization of the projects, click here.

Have you done the math? Here’s how to find out your estimated tax contribution to help pave the way forward to Building... Posted by BWSD Bond Proposal on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.