Spring Arts Festival back in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -The annual Spring Arts Festival started Saturday in downtown Ocean Springs.

The two-day festival was organized by the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau. More than 150 artists, crafters, and plant vendors were there with many paintings, sculptures, handmade jewelry, and even plant and soap vendors.

Jessica Simon owns Mississippi Candle Co. As a local business owner, she showed up at the fair to display her handcrafted items.

“So, what we are most known for is our OMG coffee candle and our Ocean Springs candle. Our OMG candle smells just like coffee,” Simon explained.

Courtney Gutierrez said she has gone to the festival every year. She even recalls that it used to be named Urban Garden Fest before it was renamed Spring Art Festival.

“I just like being out and getting about and seeing everybody creative things that they have to show,” she said.

On this occasion, she assisted an artist with making a hand-painted scarf.

“Super cool! She said it is water and marine algae and then we watched her do the droppings of the paint, the dye, I guess. Then we laid the scarf over it. I was really cool,” Gutierrez said.

Nonprofits like Feral Feline Coalition, working to rescue cats all over Jackson County, were also there. The CEO of the organization said it started eight years ago. Volunteer Jennifer Felde was letting people at the event pet one of their cats.

“Strictly donations. We beg people for money on the streets. Yes, like now, we are out here begging strangers for money to fix cats,” Cox and Felde said.

Zion House has been to the festival many times. She is an artist herself. She said she likes painting African art. Although she has not yet attended the event as a vendor, she said she enjoys looking at other people’s art pieces.

Clay Sculptures was started by Sean Corner, a clay face-sculpting artist based in Kansas. Every year he goes on a trip to Oceans Springs because he said attendees really like his art pieces.

“It is like being tied to nature and how we are all kind of connected,” Corner said.

The Spring Arts Festival’s popularity is growing, with people saying it is quickly becoming a mini–Peter Anderson Festival.

