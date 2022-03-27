St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Karate competition returns for first time since start of pandemic

According to Derek Pruitt with Priutt’s Martial Arts, it’s the first time since 2020 the competitors have been able to showcase their skills.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - More and more events are returning after COVID-19 shutdowns started two years ago. On Saturday in Ocean Springs, that included a karate competition bringing participants from across the Southeast.

Punching, kicking and all the techniques that come with martial arts were on display at the Ryan Youth Center. Ocean Springs 11-year old Mack Williams walked away with a collection of medals.

“The toughest part was challenging other people that were really, really good,” said Williams.

Derek Pruitt with Priutt’s Martial Arts played host to the District AAU Championships. According to Pruitt, it’s the first time since 2020 the competitors have been able to showcase their skills.

“This is actually the first competition we’ve been able to do and we chose to come to the Coast and bring it here,” Pruitt said. “Most of the students that are competing haven’t been able to compete in two years, so it is a big deal for us to be here competing.”

The trophies were up for grabs for competitors of all ages. Joshua Abbott traveled from Memphis and his whole family took part.

“Karate is something that brings people and families together,” Abbott said. “We always say families that kick together stay together. You can always do it, we have in the nationals divisions that are for 60-plus, and in the world championships this year there is a division for people over 60.”

With the first competition in more than two years under their belts, the rust is off and the competitors are ready to do it again.

“I know I still have some stuff to work on, but I feel good,” Williams said.

Some of the competitors are now moving on to the regional championships in Louisiana, from there they can move on to the World Championships.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Examples of tianeptine under its marketed names.
State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’
Investigators say vandals broke into Handsboro United Methodist Church through a stained glass...
Several Gulfport churches, cemetery vandalized
Keyanna Sylvester
MPD seeks public’s help finding missing teen
Buddy's Law is named after Buddy, a dog that suffered severe burns at the hands of a...
Buddy’s Law getting a second chance in Mississippi legislature
About 500 bikers were escorted by Mississippi Highway Patrol for the second-ever ‘Bayou to the...
Hundreds of bikers fill the streets for a 40-mile ride and one special cause

Latest News

The ceremony is for the christening of the Navy’s first Flight three Arleigh Burke-class...
Ingalls Shipbuilding christens new ship honoring WWII veteran
A girl is getting a painting on her arm at the Ocean Springs "Spring Art Festival" in downtown.
Spring Arts Festival back in Ocean Springs
About 500 riders were escorted by Mississippi Highway Patrol for the second-ever Bayou to the...
Hundreds of bikers fill the streets for a 40-mile ride and one special cause
Eric's First Alert Forecast 3.26.22
Nice rest of weekend, strong winds developing ahead of severe weather risk next week