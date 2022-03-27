Karate competition returns for first time since start of pandemic

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - More and more events are returning after COVID-19 shutdowns started two years ago. On Saturday in Ocean Springs, that included a karate competition bringing participants from across the Southeast.

Punching, kicking and all the techniques that come with martial arts were on display at the Ryan Youth Center. Ocean Springs 11-year old Mack Williams walked away with a collection of medals.

“The toughest part was challenging other people that were really, really good,” said Williams.

Derek Pruitt with Priutt’s Martial Arts played host to the District AAU Championships. According to Pruitt, it’s the first time since 2020 the competitors have been able to showcase their skills.

“This is actually the first competition we’ve been able to do and we chose to come to the Coast and bring it here,” Pruitt said. “Most of the students that are competing haven’t been able to compete in two years, so it is a big deal for us to be here competing.”

The trophies were up for grabs for competitors of all ages. Joshua Abbott traveled from Memphis and his whole family took part.

“Karate is something that brings people and families together,” Abbott said. “We always say families that kick together stay together. You can always do it, we have in the nationals divisions that are for 60-plus, and in the world championships this year there is a division for people over 60.”

With the first competition in more than two years under their belts, the rust is off and the competitors are ready to do it again.

“I know I still have some stuff to work on, but I feel good,” Williams said.

Some of the competitors are now moving on to the regional championships in Louisiana, from there they can move on to the World Championships.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.