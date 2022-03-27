Ingalls Shipbuilding christens new ship honoring WWII veteran

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A christening at Ingalls Shipbuilding Saturday morning brought with it celebration and history.

A new state-of-the-art Navy ship honors World War II veteran Jack H. Lucas.

Lucas was the youngest Marine to receive a Medal of Honor in World War II after surviving a hand grenade explosion by shielding it with his body to protect his team.

Officials said Lucas’s nickname, the Indestructible, ties perfectly with the mighty ship.

Lucas’s widow and sponsor of the ship Ruby Lucas said she’s filled with emotion knowing that others are acknowledging her husband’s legacy.

”This ship would have his spirit on it forever. He always loved his Marines. He would go fight for his country up to the day he died if he was able to. I’m so proud of this ship; it brings tears to my eyes,” Lucas said.

The ceremony is for the christening of the Navy’s first Flight three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer.

Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said the ship has new technology that allows it to fight opponents on land, air, or sea.

“It does bring additional capability to the Navy and the nation, so we’re really proud to be building this ship,” Wilkinson said.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday said between the ship’s revamped radar and spy system, it sets the standard.

“If the United States Navy is the pacing threat in the world, I consider this shipyard to be pacing the quality of the ships they produce. Huntington Ingalls Industries Shipbuilding, I consider them world-class with respect of shipbuilding. The team that builds these ships are like gold-medal Olympic athletes,” Gilday said.

You can watch the event HERE.

