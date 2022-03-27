Artists near completion in art murals for downtown Biloxi.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Biloxi is looking to get creative with the help of local artists painting 10 murals on the city’s intersections.

Main Street Biloxi received a $5,000 grant that allows artists to express themselves while adding style to the streets.

Artist Josh Keen and his wife Sarah have been working on murals for the past few weeks.

“It’s really gratifying to see an image in your head and being able to create it and put out there. It’s a good experience,” Keen said.

Keen said we wanted to take the opportunity to combine his two loves for the concept of the murals, which are food and art.

He said the concept is a deconstructed po’boy sandwich, a fan favorite on the Gulf Coast.

“I wanted to think about the different ingredients that make up what we all love in a po’boy. We’re blessed here in Mississippi to have all the great seafood and fresh ingredients,” Keen said.

Keen said it makes his passion worthwhile since he gets to experience being creative on the concrete, which eventually makes connections to his work.

“I got to see a kid jumping over the shrimp and interacting with the murals, taking pictures and smile with it. So, anything that brings a smile to our face is a good thing,” Keen said.

Keen said he’s glad that Main Street Biloxi is contributing to bringing artists’ vibrant visions to life because it shows gratitude for the hobby.

“It’s something that’s being taken seriously and I’m glad the arts are getting their due time in the light. If you see some art and it reacts to it in a positive way then that’s a gift in itself,” Keen said.

Artists have until April 15 to complete the project.

