St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Artists near completion in art murals for downtown Biloxi

Artists near completion in art murals for downtown Biloxi.
Artists near completion in art murals for downtown Biloxi.(WLOX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Biloxi is looking to get creative with the help of local artists painting 10 murals on the city’s intersections.

Main Street Biloxi received a $5,000 grant that allows artists to express themselves while adding style to the streets.

Artist Josh Keen and his wife Sarah have been working on murals for the past few weeks.

“It’s really gratifying to see an image in your head and being able to create it and put out there. It’s a good experience,” Keen said.

Keen said we wanted to take the opportunity to combine his two loves for the concept of the murals, which are food and art.

He said the concept is a deconstructed po’boy sandwich, a fan favorite on the Gulf Coast.

“I wanted to think about the different ingredients that make up what we all love in a po’boy. We’re blessed here in Mississippi to have all the great seafood and fresh ingredients,” Keen said.

Keen said it makes his passion worthwhile since he gets to experience being creative on the concrete, which eventually makes connections to his work.

“I got to see a kid jumping over the shrimp and interacting with the murals, taking pictures and smile with it. So, anything that brings a smile to our face is a good thing,” Keen said.

Keen said he’s glad that Main Street Biloxi is contributing to bringing artists’ vibrant visions to life because it shows gratitude for the hobby.

“It’s something that’s being taken seriously and I’m glad the arts are getting their due time in the light. If you see some art and it reacts to it in a positive way then that’s a gift in itself,” Keen said.

Artists have until April 15 to complete the project.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Ridgeland Police Department locates 3 Jackson children
Examples of tianeptine under its marketed names.
State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’
Just over 400 riders were escorted by Mississippi Highway Patrol for the second-ever Bayou to...
Hundreds of bikers fill the streets for 100-mile ride and one special cause
Investigators say vandals broke into Handsboro United Methodist Church through a stained glass...
Several Gulfport churches, cemetery vandalized

Latest News

Thousands of people filled downtown Ocean Springs for the 29th annual Spring Arts Festival. The...
First day of Spring Arts Festival brings big crowds to downtown Ocean Springs
Just over 400 riders were escorted by Mississippi Highway Patrol for the second-ever Bayou to...
Hundreds of bikers fill the streets for 100-mile ride and one special cause
Together, volunteers cleared trash in and around East Railroad Street, amounting to about 10...
Gulfport Police host community cleanup
A Kemp's Ridley sea turtle is released back into the Mississippi Sound. On Saturday, the...
Nine more turtles set to be released into Mississippi Sound on Saturday