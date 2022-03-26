St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Wicker promises to vote against Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is grilled during day two of her confirmation hearing. (Source: CNN/POOL/GETTY IMAGES)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker on Friday joined a growing number of Republican senators promising to vote against confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Last year, I voted against confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to a federal appeals court because I had serious doubts about her record and judicial philosophy. After seeing her closely examined this week by the Senate Judiciary Committee, I stand by my original concerns,” Wicker said in a statement.

“Judge Jackson has consistently evaded basic questions from Senators about her views of the law, the role of a judge, and her record. I was especially disappointed that she failed to disavow the idea of court packing, which radical left-wing groups have advocated as a means of imposing their will on the country.

“President Biden promised to appoint an activist judge and he has done exactly that. I am persuaded she would have no reluctance to legislate from the bench. I will be voting against her confirmation.”

Jackson needs a simple majority in the Senate for confirmation. Sen. Joe Manchin’s announcement of support on Friday is considered a good indication that Jackson will likely have the support of all 50 Senate Democrats.

If confirmed, Jackson would become the 116th Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court, replacing the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier this month, Ethel and Richard Ross were arrested after 69 dogs and a cat were rescued...
36 retrievers, 22 huskies and more found inside Pass home, reveals affidavit
Alan Moran, 34, is charged with touching of a child for lustful purposes and two counts of...
Former Diamondhead city councilman turns himself in on new charges involving minor
An 81-year-old man died Thursday night inside a mobile home that caught fire. The home is on...
81-year-old man killed in Jackson County mobile home fire
Examples of tianeptine under its marketed names.
State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Latest News

Buddy's Law is named after Buddy, a dog that suffered severe burns at the hands of a...
Buddy’s Law getting a second chance in Mississippi legislature
Gov. Tate Reeves signs military drivers bill
Tensions run high as deadlines near for agreements on tax and spending bills at the State Capitol
Mississippi has concluded if someone can handle a vehicle like the one pictured, he or she...
Military drivers to have easier transition to civilian jobs