Stone High dedicates baseball field to former athletic director Kevin Conard

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday the Stone High Baseball field underwent a major and meaningful change to cement the legacy and honor former Stone athletic director Kevin Conard.

Surrounded by current and former players, fans, and family including his son Gehrig Conard, the school officially renamed the field Kevin Conard Field.

“It means everything, you know? Everything my dad did for the program and everything he’s done for me and the thousands of people to come out and support him,” said Gehrig. “It means the world to me.”

Just two days after his father passed away in May, Gehrig returned to the mound and threw one of the best games of his career. Now a senior, he’s kept his pitching prowess rolling and knows his dad has continued to watch over him.

“It kind of brings everything full circle,” he said. “Everybody gets to come out and show some love and appreciation for him. He deserves it all. I just have to keep on making him proud and that’s all I hope to do.

For a man who put so much into Stone County high school, the baseball program, and the community, it’s a fitting tribute as he’ll live on forever, in the community he loved so dearly.

“I talk to the kids about it all the time about being dedicated, committed to stuff, putting your whole self in,” said Stone baseball coach Seam Miller. “That’s what Coach Conard did. That’s who he was.”

“He is definitely the epitome of what we say a Tomcat is: worked hard every day to try to do the best for the most,” said Stone athletic director Adam Stone. “Knowing that’s what his name means I think that’s what he wanted his name to mean. That he worked hard and took care of people.”

After the dedication the Tomcats played their first game on the freshly minted Kevin Conard Field against the Picayune Maroon Tide.

Stone won 8-3.

