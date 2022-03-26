Spring Arts Festival happening this weekend in downtown Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s set to be a beautiful weekend and what better way to spend it than outside enjoying spring?

The City of Ocean Springs is hosting its 29th annual Spring Arts Festival on March 26-27, 2022. Set among the live oak trees and surrounded by hundreds of locally owned shops, galleries and restaurants, this festival will showcase nearly 200 arts, crafts, herb and garden vendors.

The free festival will also have live music and live art presentations on stage. In addition, the Ocean Springs Art Association and Ocean Springs Fresh Market co-organize this event hosting a weekend series of artist demonstrations and educational sessions.

“You’re going to see a lot of Peter Anderson vendors here and artists, painters, food vendors. It’s going to be a fun family festival that gets the whole family out,” said Cynthia Sutton, executive director of the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Several free demonstrations will also be held on topics such as beekeeping, enameling, spring planting, paint pouring, kitchen knife skills, pottery, jewelry making, and using local herbs for food and medicine.

It’s happening Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

To see a schedule of when each demonstration is taking place, click here. To see a full list of the vendors that will be at this year’s Spring Arts Festival, click here.

In years past, the Spring Arts Festival has brought in as many as 30,000 people to the weekend event. This year, organizers are expecting an even greater turnout.

Certain streets will be closed to thru traffic beginning at 4am Saturday and lasting through 7pm Sunday.

The following roads will be closed:

Washington Avenue (from Highway 90 to Porter Avenue)

Government Street (from Washington Avenue to Handy Avenue)

Robinson Street (from Cash Alley to Church Street)

Certain streets in downtown Ocean Springs will be closed to thru traffic beginning at 4am Saturday and lasting through 7pm Sunday. (City of Ocean Springs)

Parking on private property will not be allowed and parking violations will be strictly enforced.

This event is organized by the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau, Ocean Springs Fresh Market, Ocean Springs Art Association and its many sponsors.

Dr. Gary Bachman gives advice for 'Southern Gardening All Year Long.'

