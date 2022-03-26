St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Police: Man’s body found in storage bin during suspicious death investigation

Anchorage police found the body of a man in a tote container in a garage in northeast Anchorage. (Source: KTUU).
By Megan Pacer, Joey Klecka and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Police arrested two men after finding a body hidden in a garage of a northeast Anchorage home over the weekend.

The Anchorage Police Department said it responded to the home on March 20 to investigate a suspicious death and in an attempt to locate 27-year-old Keenan Wegener. Officers with the Pretrial Enforcement Division noticed that the ankle monitoring device worn by Wegener had not moved for two days.

KTUU reports according to an affidavit signed by Anchorage Police Detective David Cordie, officers at the scene pinged Wegener’s monitor to see if they could hear it and heard it from inside the garage area. The homeowner gave police permission to enter and search the garage.

In the garage area, officers found Wegener’s body inside a large tote container shielded from view by a white sheet, according to police documents. Wegener had blood and injuries to his facial area, injuries consistent with blunt force trauma to the head.

While there was no blood found on the garage floor, police noted that the container did have wheels.

According to the affidavit, the homeowner told detectives that several men were yelling and arguing in the lower level of the house on March 18. She told detectives that one of the men, Daniel Pringle, came upstairs and said that he had knocked out Wegener and asked her for help because she was a nurse.

The owner told detectives that another man, Daniel Rocero, then came upstairs and told her Wegener was not breathing, and she told the men to call 911, the affidavit stated.

Cordie wrote in the affidavit that Pringle, 39, was also on electronic ankle monitoring. His location history showed that he was in the home for 15 hours the day of Wegener’s death, including about an hour after the 27-year-old’s ankle monitor stopped recording movement.

Both Pringle and Rocero, 44, were booked into the Anchorage Correctional Complex on Monday and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier this month, Ethel and Richard Ross were arrested after 69 dogs and a cat were rescued...
36 retrievers, 22 huskies and more found inside Pass home, reveals affidavit
Alan Moran, 34, is charged with touching of a child for lustful purposes and two counts of...
Former Diamondhead city councilman turns himself in on new charges involving minor
An 81-year-old man died Thursday night inside a mobile home that caught fire. The home is on...
81-year-old man killed in Jackson County mobile home fire
Examples of tianeptine under its marketed names.
State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Latest News

About 500 bikers were escorted by Mississippi Highway Patrol for the second-ever ‘Bayou to the...
Hundreds of bikers fill the streets for a 40-mile ride and one special cause
Plastikon Healthcare is voluntarily recalling certain products due to possible contamination.
FDA: Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia, other medicines due to possible contamination
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Together, volunteers cleared trash in and around East Railroad Street, amounting to about 10...
Gulfport Police host community cleanup
Biden delivers a "major address" on the war in Ukraine to cap off his European trip
Biden on Russia’s Putin: `This man cannot remain in power’