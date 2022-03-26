St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Parent company issues Milk of Magnesia recall

Plastikon Healthcare is voluntarily recalling certain products due to possible contamination.
Plastikon Healthcare is voluntarily recalling certain products due to possible contamination.(FDA via Plastikon Healthcare)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Miss. (WDAM) - Ten lots of Milk of Magnesia are being recalled because of microbial contamination.

Plastikon Healthcare, LLC, is voluntarily recalling the products, which were distributed at the hospital, clinic and patient level.

The recall also was deemed necessary because of a failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing.

“This product potentially could result in illness due to intestinal distress, such as diarrhea or abdominal pain,” the company said in release “Individuals with a compromised immune system have a higher probability of developing a wide-spread, potentially life-threatening infection when ingesting or otherwise orally exposed to products contaminated by micro-organisms.

“To date, Plastikon has not received any customer complaints related to microbial concerns or reports of adverse events related to this recall.”

The product is packaged for institutional use and is sold to clinics and hospitals nationwide in single use cups with a foil lid.

The affected lots were distributed wholesale to Major Pharmaceuticals Distribution Center May 1, 2021 and June 28, 2021.

The center then shipped to hospitals, nursing homes and clinics nationwide. The products are private labeled for Major Pharmaceuticals.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Ridgeland Police Department locates 3 Jackson children
Examples of tianeptine under its marketed names.
State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’
Just over 400 riders were escorted by Mississippi Highway Patrol for the second-ever Bayou to...
Hundreds of bikers fill the streets for 100-mile ride and one special cause
Investigators say vandals broke into Handsboro United Methodist Church through a stained glass...
Several Gulfport churches, cemetery vandalized

Latest News

Artists near completion in art murals for downtown Biloxi.
Artists near completion in art murals for downtown Biloxi
Gen Z considered the most financially illiterate generation
Gen Z considered the most financially illiterate generation
Gorgeous weather today. Storms possible by Wednesday.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Ridgeland Police Department locates 3 Jackson children
The DDG 125 is the Navy’s first Flight three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and...
Navy ship honoring Mississippi WWII veteran christened at Ingalls