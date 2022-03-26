Parent company issues Milk of Magnesia recall

LAWRENCE, Miss. (WDAM) - Ten lots of Milk of Magnesia are being recalled because of microbial contamination.

Plastikon Healthcare, LLC, is voluntarily recalling the products, which were distributed at the hospital, clinic and patient level.

The recall also was deemed necessary because of a failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing.

“This product potentially could result in illness due to intestinal distress, such as diarrhea or abdominal pain,” the company said in release “Individuals with a compromised immune system have a higher probability of developing a wide-spread, potentially life-threatening infection when ingesting or otherwise orally exposed to products contaminated by micro-organisms.

“To date, Plastikon has not received any customer complaints related to microbial concerns or reports of adverse events related to this recall.”

The product is packaged for institutional use and is sold to clinics and hospitals nationwide in single use cups with a foil lid.

The affected lots were distributed wholesale to Major Pharmaceuticals Distribution Center May 1, 2021 and June 28, 2021.

The center then shipped to hospitals, nursing homes and clinics nationwide. The products are private labeled for Major Pharmaceuticals.

