Nine more turtles set to be released into Mississippi Sound on Saturday

The turtles will be released at 5pm on the beach in Gulfport between Tegarden and Cowan roads.
The importance of these events and why they are happening more often.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you missed it last weekend, you’re getting a second chance!

The Mississippi Aquarium is releasing more turtles back into the Mississippi Sound on Saturday. The public is invited to come out and watch the turtles swim to freedom.

The turtles will be released at 5pm on the beach in Gulfport between Tegarden and Cowan roads.

The Mississippi Aquarium received 50 cold-stunned turtles from the New England Aquarium in late 2021 and were rehabilitated at the Gulfport facility.

This is the third group of turtles in the last month to be released into the Mississippi Sound, which is the endangered turtles’ natural habitat.

“It’s their native habitat. The Gulf of Mexico and the Mississippi Sound is where their native range is, but these individual animals have been cold-stunned up in New England this past winter,” said Dr. Sean Perry, the Mississippi Aquarium’s associate veterinarian.

The turtles can get cold-stunned when the temperature drops before 50 degrees. When that happens, most stop moving, which causes many turtles to die.

“They get caught up in the cold waters in the Northeast and they get something called cold-stunned where they just float in the water and then they start getting really sick,” said Mississippi Aquarium CEO Kurt Allen in an interview earlier this month.

“The people in the Northeast get them in off their beaches and then there’s not enough capacity to take care of these animals. So, they actually fly them around all over the Southeast to try to take care of these turtles.”

The rehabilitation efforts are part of the aquarium’s turtle conservation program. Every year they receive endangered species.

After the species are rehabilitated, they are released into the ocean. According to Allen, this is the youngest batch of turtles the aquarium has received. In fact, these turtles are around one to two years old.

“They come in and we do a full veterinarian work upon them to make sure they are healthy. We get them swimming around, we feed them, and then we do periodic checkups.”

Kemp’s Ridley turtles are the most endangered turtles in the world. They are also the most common in Mississippi waters.

