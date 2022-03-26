MPD seeks public’s help finding missing teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

According to MPD, Keyanna Sylvester ran away on Monday, March 21, 2022, and is believed to have spent time in Ocean Springs, Miss.

Keyanna Sylvester, 13, was last seen on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Moss Point, Miss., near Railroad Street and McInnis Avenue, authorities said. She was last seen wearing a white crop top, red long-sleeved shirt, red plaid pajama pants and white Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211; Ocean Springs Police Department; or your local law enforcement agency.

