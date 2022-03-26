Hundreds of bikers fill the streets for a 40-mile ride and one special cause

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Motorcycles by the hundreds filled the streets in Gulfport Saturday for a purpose.

About 500 were escorted by Mississippi Highway Patrol for the second-ever Bayou to the Beach for Autism Speaks ride.

Drivers started their engines at the Gulfport Dragway and cruised about 40 miles to Bayou Bazaar in Picayune.

The group behind it all called Bouts Routs said 100% of its proceeds will fund the charity Autism Speaks.

“It’s even bigger than just the cause,” Regional manager Preacher said. “Everybody has their own story. We all have our past. We all have our future, but if you give somebody the chance to do something good, as long as they’re in a community that promotes that, this is the turnout you get. And it goes bigger to almost restore some of the faith in humanity that’s so hard to find these days.”

About 100 motorcycles showed up at the inaugural event last year, and the group raised more than $3,000.

This year, they said about 5 times as many arrived.

“This is way beyond what we expected,” co-organizer Colleen Marion said. “When it started out at 15 people, just a small group of us doing a good thing and just having camaraderie and getting together and just doing a joy ride, it’s turned into this. And we never expected this to go this far, but we’re thankful that it did, and we’re excited to be able to do something for a great cause.”

A celebration was waiting at the finish line in Picayune with live music, food and a jump house for kids at Bayou Bazaar.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.