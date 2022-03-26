St. Jude Dream Home
Gov. Tate Reeves signs military drivers bill

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves signed a new bill on Friday that requires commercial driver’s license test waivers for military members and veterans from the commission of public safety.

The new bill is for those who have established training experience with operative heavy military vehicles.

The House and Senate unanimously supported it.

