St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Gorgeous weekend weather

Gorgeous weekend weather!
By Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather this weekend will be stunning! We’ll warm up quickly today, and we’ll be in the mid 70s this afternoon. We’ll see nothing but sunshine, and the humidity will stay low. Tonight will be calm and chilly with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. The sky will stay clear.

Sunday will be another warm and sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll stay sunny on Monday and Tuesday, and we’ll warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s. The humidity will be higher, too.

We’ll be warm and humid on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system. We’ll be in the upper 70s to low 80s. A cold front will likely bring showers and storms by the end of Wednesday, and there is a chance for a few strong to severe storms. Stay tuned for more details to come later this week.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier this month, Ethel and Richard Ross were arrested after 69 dogs and a cat were rescued...
36 retrievers, 22 huskies and more found inside Pass home, reveals affidavit
Alan Moran, 34, is charged with touching of a child for lustful purposes and two counts of...
Former Diamondhead city councilman turns himself in on new charges involving minor
An 81-year-old man died Thursday night inside a mobile home that caught fire. The home is on...
81-year-old man killed in Jackson County mobile home fire
Examples of tianeptine under its marketed names.
State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Latest News

Gorgeous weekend weather!
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Awesome weekend weather
Eric's First Alert Forecast 3.25.22
Awesome weekend weather in store
Eric's First Alert Forecast 3.25.22
Awesome weekend weather!