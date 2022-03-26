Gorgeous weekend weather!

The weather this weekend will be stunning! We’ll warm up quickly today, and we’ll be in the mid 70s this afternoon. We’ll see nothing but sunshine, and the humidity will stay low. Tonight will be calm and chilly with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. The sky will stay clear.

Sunday will be another warm and sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll stay sunny on Monday and Tuesday, and we’ll warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s. The humidity will be higher, too.

We’ll be warm and humid on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system. We’ll be in the upper 70s to low 80s. A cold front will likely bring showers and storms by the end of Wednesday, and there is a chance for a few strong to severe storms. Stay tuned for more details to come later this week.

