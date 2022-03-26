St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Missing 1-year-old boy from Tennessee located; Amber Alert canceled

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing...
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday.

Aziah Lumpkin went missing Feb. 27, and was believed to be with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr., according to officials with the bureau.

“Missing one-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has just been recovered in Nashville and is safe,” officials said. “His non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr., remains at large.”

Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. is still at large.
Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. is still at large.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Sharles Lumpkin Jr., 29, is facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault, according to officials with the bureau. He is 6′1″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where he might be is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Franklin Police Department at 615-550-6840, or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier this month, Ethel and Richard Ross were arrested after 69 dogs and a cat were rescued...
36 retrievers, 22 huskies and more found inside Pass home, reveals affidavit
Alan Moran, 34, is charged with touching of a child for lustful purposes and two counts of...
Former Diamondhead city councilman turns himself in on new charges involving minor
An 81-year-old man died Thursday night inside a mobile home that caught fire. The home is on...
81-year-old man killed in Jackson County mobile home fire
Examples of tianeptine under its marketed names.
State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Latest News

About 500 bikers were escorted by Mississippi Highway Patrol for the second-ever ‘Bayou to the...
Hundreds of bikers fill the streets for a 40-mile ride and one special cause
Plastikon Healthcare is voluntarily recalling certain products due to possible contamination.
FDA: Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia, other medicines due to possible contamination
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Together, volunteers cleared trash in and around East Railroad Street, amounting to about 10...
Gulfport Police host community cleanup
Biden delivers a "major address" on the war in Ukraine to cap off his European trip
Biden on Russia’s Putin: `This man cannot remain in power’