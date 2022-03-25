St. Jude Dream Home
WATCH: Delivery driver rescues child from crash on SC highway

By Ray Rivera and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A delivery driver rushed into action to rescue a child who appeared to be injured in a crash on a South Carolina highway Thursday.

Ethos Enterprises employee Damien Rose said he was ending his day and returning to the office when he saw smoke coming from the distance. Then he saw two cars that were involved in a crash.

“So as soon as I got there, I put my vehicle in park and just ran straight to the car,” Rose told WCSC.

As soon as he got to one of the cars, Rose heard a lot of screaming and yelling about a child.

“They were saying, ‘Get that kid! Get that kid!’” Rose explained.

Rose saw a child bleeding from the mouth in the back of the vehicle and helped get him out.

Then he attempted to help the passenger of the other vehicle involved in the crash who was trapped. But the damage to the vehicle had damaged the doors so Rose waited until paramedics arrived.

Rose said he was glad he was there to help and said the family shook his hand and were “very thankful.”

“It feels good. ... It feels really good,” Rose said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

