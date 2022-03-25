St. Jude Dream Home
Shuckers will host William Carey for exhibition game

Biloxi Shuckers Announce 2021 Schedule
The Biloxi Shuckers will host William Carey April 6th for an exhibition game(tcw-wlox)
By Garrett Greene
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -For the first time since 2019, the Biloxi Shuckers are slated to play an exhibition game before the start of their regular season. The Shuckers will square off against the William Carey Crusaders at 6:35 pm on April 6 at MGM Park.

“We’ve partnered with William Carey in the past and it has always been a wonderful experience,” said Biloxi Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. “This is an incredible opportunity to welcome our fans into the ballpark before the season opens and show them our 2022 squad prior to Opening Day.”

“We certainly appreciate the Shuckers letting us be a part of kicking off their season with an exhibition game,” said Crusaders head coach Bobby Halford. “The Shuckers have always supported our University and we look forward for our team to experience the opportunity to see what a first class professional organization looks like.”

General admission tickets are available for $12 and can be purchased at biloxishuckers.com or through Ticketmaster. Students and faculty from William Carey will be able to purchase tickets for $10 with a valid ID.

All players will use wood bats and the contest is scheduled to last at least seven innings. The game serves as a final tune-up for the Shuckers before they start the 2022 Southern League season on Friday, April 8 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Biloxi then returns to MGM Park for their home opener against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 pm.

