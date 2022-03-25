St. Jude Dream Home
Several Gulfport churches, cemetery vandalized

Investigators say vandals broke into Handsboro United Methodist Church through a stained glass...
Once inside, they took the alter bible and another wooden cross that has sentimental value to the Handsboro congregation.(Handsboro United Methodist Church/Facebook)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating a bizarre string of vandalism cases at Gulfport churches.

Investigators say vandals broke into Handsboro United Methodist Church through a stained glass window, using a cross stolen from another church. Once inside, they took the alter bible and another wooden cross that has sentimental value to the Handsboro congregation.

Sad to report that the sanctuary was vandalized. One of our beautiful stained glass windows was broken and the Bible on...

Posted by Handsboro United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 24, 2022

Church neighbor Henry Rollins was shocked, and said he never thought something like this would happen. Pastor John McCay said he hopes to get the bible and the cross back.

Police are trying to figure out if this most recent break-in is related to other vandalism at churches in the area. Fernwood Baptist Church on Pass Road was broken into twice recently.

Saint James Cemetery at Anniston and Pass was also vandalized earlier this week, with several angels snapped off headstones.

A depiction of Christ was broken off a cross from St. James Cemetery and left on Handsboro Baptist’s front doorstep Friday. The statue has since been returned to its rightful home.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

