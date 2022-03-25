St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Regional Housing Authority hosts health fair in Pascagoula

The next community health fair will be in Hattiesburg.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks who stopped by Thursday’s Community Health Fair at the Pascagoula Senior Center were offered a buffet of freebies you might not expect at a health far - everything from seeds to manicures.

The Mississippi Regional Housing Authority hosted the event as an outreach service to the community.

“It is so important for non-profits like us and for programs like us to be able to get out of the community because, like today, these are senior citizens, and they cannot make it to our individual offices,” Mercy Health Executive Director Julie Egressy said.

Some of the most popular items up for grabs were protective gear like masks and free at home COVID tests. Many of those who attended were also able to get a check up on their financial health and learn about affordable housing.

Students from Blue Cliff College’s Cosmetology Program were there giving people free manicures and haircuts. Briana Jones said it is a way for them to give back to the community.

“They are like this is free? For real? Are you serious? They were looking all in the mirror, they loved it,” Jones shared.

Earline Hoyanes said this is her second time attending the fair. She received a lot of valuable health information, but her favorite part of attending was getting pampered by the cosmetology students.

“Some people cannot afford to do something. And when you hear that you can get yourself pampered and manicured, it just feels great,” Hoyanes said.

About 43 vendors and 150 participants took part. Mississippi Regional Housing Authority’s next health fair will be in Hattiesburg.

