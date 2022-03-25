St. Jude Dream Home
Generation gaps contract for visitors at The Wall That Heals

Different generations feeling the same emotions. That’s how it played out Friday morning at The Wall That Heals in Bay St. Louis.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Different generations feeling the same emotions. That's how it played out Friday morning at The Wall That Heals in Bay St. Louis.

Lakeshore resident Ronnie LaFontaine found the name of his friend he used to hang out with when he was younger.

“He made a trip over there. He came home, went back, and didn’t make it back alive,” LaFontaine said. “It’s well worth coming here to see.”

Vietnam Veteran Dale Bilbo brought his walking stick to the wall, and memories of comrades in arms whose names are forever etched in stone.

“I was over in Vietnam in 1967 and ‘68,” Bilbo said. “It’s touching. it’s really touching.”

Whether it’s an old friend, fraternity brother, or a family relative, each of the more than 58,000 names mean something to somebody.

The wall’s impact is also felt by Hancock High sophomores visiting the exhibit.

“It really gives me a feeling of uneasiness to see all these people that have died,” said Makenzie Spaur. “I actually went to the one in Washington, D.C. and me and my family just stood there for about an hour and cried.”

Those students not only got a feel for the wall, but they also got a living history lesson on life during that era.

“My grandpa... he fought in the Vietnam War,” said Cameron Thomas. “Luckily, he came back. I was really close to him. I couldn’t imagine seeing his name on the wall... how I’d feel.”

The Wall That Heals will remain open to the public 24 hours a day until Sunday at 2 p.m. You can see it for yourself at the Bay St Louis Sports Complex on Athletic Drive. Visitors are asked to park at the lot in front of the Bay High Football Stadium.

We’re told volunteers are needed to help at the wall and possibly work four hour shifts at various times this weekend. Help is also needed when the wall is taken down on Sunday. If you’d like to lend a hand, contact Lonnie Falgout at (228) 216-9522.

