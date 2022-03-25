Former Diamondhead city councilman turns himself in on new charges involving minor

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Diamondhead city councilman Alan Moran is now facing additional charges in connection to allegations involving him and a teenage boy.

Moran turned himself in Friday to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner. Moran is charged with touching of a child for lustful purposes and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was previously charged with simple assault and one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to Deputy Chief Skinner, Moran is being booked into Hancock County Adult Detention Center. County Court Judge Trent Favre set a bond of $10,000 for the felony charge, with an additional $1,000 for each misdemeanor charge.

All of the charges stem from allegations made on Valentine’s Day that Moran inappropriately touched a 17-year-old boy. One month after that arrest, the parents of the teenager filed a lawsuit against the former Diamondhead councilman, as well as Philip’s Pest Control Company and A&M Spray Foam Insulation, companies which Moran served in some sort of managerial capacity.

According to the arrest report, which details the teen’s account of what happened, Moran asked the juvenile for help with his mosquito truck business. The teen agreed and got in the truck with Moran.

According to the victim, Moran bought him beer and continuously touched his inner thigh and genitalia, despite the boy telling him to stop.

The lawsuit says the teen became uncomfortable with Moran’s sexually suggestive behavior and asked instead to learn how to operate the pesticide spraying equipment, leaving the apartment at the company where Moran had taken him.

While driving around once again, the teen sent a text to his father asking him to meet him at a gas station in Kiln. After parking the truck, the teen got out with the keys to the vehicle and gave them to his mother, who was also present. Moran then got out of the truck, walked up to the juvenile and demanded the keys back. This time, according to the lawsuit, the father attempted to detain Moran, who got free and ran into nearby woods, tossing a “burner” phone in route.

Moran was arrested shortly after and, when advised of his charges, the arrest report states Moran said, “That’s it?”

According to the lawsuit, the parents learned after the events on Feb. 14 that Moran had previously engaged in similar behavior with multiple other men when they were teenagers. The lawsuit says several of the prior victims reported the assaults either to the owner of Philip’s Pest Control Company or to law enforcement authorities, or to both.

