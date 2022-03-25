St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Former Diamondhead city councilman turns himself in on new charges involving minor

Alan Moran, 34, is charged with touching of a child for lustful purposes and two counts of...
Alan Moran, 34, is charged with touching of a child for lustful purposes and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was previously charged with simple assault and one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.(Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Diamondhead city councilman Alan Moran is now facing additional charges in connection to allegations involving him and a teenage boy.

Moran turned himself in Friday to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner. Moran is charged with touching of a child for lustful purposes and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was previously charged with simple assault and one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to Deputy Chief Skinner, Moran is being booked into Hancock County Adult Detention Center. County Court Judge Trent Favre set a bond of $10,000 for the felony charge, with an additional $1,000 for each misdemeanor charge.

All of the charges stem from allegations made on Valentine’s Day that Moran inappropriately touched a 17-year-old boy. One month after that arrest, the parents of the teenager filed a lawsuit against the former Diamondhead councilman, as well as Philip’s Pest Control Company and A&M Spray Foam Insulation, companies which Moran served in some sort of managerial capacity.

According to the arrest report, which details the teen’s account of what happened, Moran asked the juvenile for help with his mosquito truck business. The teen agreed and got in the truck with Moran.

According to the victim, Moran bought him beer and continuously touched his inner thigh and genitalia, despite the boy telling him to stop.

The lawsuit says the teen became uncomfortable with Moran’s sexually suggestive behavior and asked instead to learn how to operate the pesticide spraying equipment, leaving the apartment at the company where Moran had taken him.

While driving around once again, the teen sent a text to his father asking him to meet him at a gas station in Kiln. After parking the truck, the teen got out with the keys to the vehicle and gave them to his mother, who was also present. Moran then got out of the truck, walked up to the juvenile and demanded the keys back. This time, according to the lawsuit, the father attempted to detain Moran, who got free and ran into nearby woods, tossing a “burner” phone in route.

Moran was arrested shortly after and, when advised of his charges, the arrest report states Moran said, “That’s it?”

According to the lawsuit, the parents learned after the events on Feb. 14 that Moran had previously engaged in similar behavior with multiple other men when they were teenagers. The lawsuit says several of the prior victims reported the assaults either to the owner of Philip’s Pest Control Company or to law enforcement authorities, or to both.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier this month, Ethel and Richard Ross were arrested after 69 dogs and a cat were rescued...
36 retrievers, 22 huskies and more found inside Pass home, reveals affidavit
An 81-year-old man died Thursday night inside a mobile home that caught fire. The home is on...
81-year-old man killed in Jackson County mobile home fire
Examples of tianeptine under its marketed names.
State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Latest News

Together, volunteers cleared trash in and around East Railroad Street, amounting to about 10...
Gulfport Police host community cleanup
Buddy's Law is named after Buddy, a dog that suffered severe burns at the hands of a...
Buddy’s Law getting a second chance in Mississippi legislature
A Kemp's Ridley sea turtle is released back into the Mississippi Sound. On Saturday, the...
Nine more turtles set to be released into Mississippi Sound on Saturday
The City of Ocean Springs will host its 29th annual Spring Arts Festival downtown Saturday from...
Spring Arts Festival happening this weekend in downtown Ocean Springs
Gorgeous weekend weather!
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast