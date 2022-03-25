St. Jude Dream Home
First Lady Jill Biden visits St. Jude, meets Ukrainian patients

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First Lady Jill Biden visited Memphis to meet St. Jude Patients from Ukraine days after the patients arrived to receive treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Dr. Biden said when she heard St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital transported four patients form Ukraine to Memphis, the first U.S. hospital to do so, she felt immense pride and wanted to come to Memphis to personally greet those families.

Friday was Dr. Biden’s first visit to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She was greeted by hospital leadership, including National Outreach Director Marlo Thomas.

Biden said seeing St. Jude and Thomas’ father, Danny Thomas, on television was a big part of her childhood.

“To see how special this place really is first hand, it’s simply breathtaking,” Dr. Biden said. “You all think of everything here and your research is saving lives.”

On her tour, Dr. Biden learned about some of the hospital’s research. She met with Dr. Giedre Krenciute who is reengineering t-cells to recognize tumor cells. It’s research President Joe Biden’s Administration says is aligned with his initiative called Cancer Moonshot.

By funding research, Cancer Moonshot aims to cut cancer deaths in half in 25 years.

Afterward, Dr. Biden met privately with the four families from Ukraine. Soon after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, St. Jude Global established a humanitarian effort in the region called SAFER Ukraine.

“Their mom’s were there,” Dr. Biden said. “They were talking about the journey here to the United States and the kids were playing with play-dough. They seemed comfortable. They didn’t seem sad. They seemed like normal kids.”

During her remarks at St. Jude, Dr. Biden said her husband’s Administration stands with Ukraine. She said the news SAFER Ukraine has already helped transport 600 children out of Ukraine aligns with the county’s mission to help the Ukrainian people.

“I felt so proud and wanted to join you in welcoming them,” Dr. Biden said.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced the United States will stand ready to receive up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

