JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Driving to the nearest store to get an internet connection in rural communities could soon end.

Millions in federal funding are on the way to Mississippi to expand broadband, impacting everything from virtual learning to telemedicine.

“It affects the way we live. It affects the way we earn a living,” said Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker.

Friday, he was joined by U.S. Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves in announcing a $32.7 million grant for broadband expansion. Rural residents with limited or no internet access will soon have a connection.

“We know that only 17 percent of Mississippians right now live in an area where they can get high-speed internet connectivity and only 1/4th of Mississippians actually have an internet subscription. That is going to change starting today,” said Graves.

That change comes through funding to expand broadband to nearly 12,500 unserved households, more than 250 businesses, and 26 institutions like schools and libraries.

Fail Telecommunications Corporation will receive about $9.5 million to provide service for its 10,000 rural customers.

“They can’t do their teleworking or distance learning or job applications, remote working and this will connect them give them all that opportunity and availability,” said Fail Telecommunications Corporation Vice President of Operations Christi Alexander.

Many residents chose the quieter pace of living outside big cities but suffer when it comes to internet access. Senator Wicker believes these upgrades will enable those working from home and learning virtually to not be forced to leave the state because of poor or no service. It will also play a role in whether college students and employees choose the find opportunities in other states.

“I think it’s really going to really enhance our ability to reverse that brain drain,” said Wicker. “Part of the answer in keeping that talent in Mississippi is good connectivity.”

Nine counties are a part of this first phase. They are Benton, Calhoun, Coahoma, Covington, Issaquena, Lincoln, Madison, Smith, and Union counties. Another $100 million dollars for broadband will come to Mississippi under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Internet providers expect installation to be a year-long process.

