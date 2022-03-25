Biloxi High School announces new athletic director

St. Jude Dream Home
By Blake Brannon
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi High School will have a new athletic director in the next few months.

The school announced Friday, Biloxi head baseball coach Eddie Lofton will take over as athletic director starting July 1.

Lofton took over the Biloxi baseball program back in 2015 and has served as the assistant athletic director for the last year.

He holds a a master’s degree in athletic administration from Southern Miss and says he’s looking forward to his bigger role in Biloxi athletics.

