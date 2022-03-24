St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Volunteers gather to build traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall honoring thousands

The Wall that Heals is an exhibit that travels across the country for people to view as a replica of the Veterans’ Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C.
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - For more than eight hours, volunteers gathered at the Bay St. Louis Sports Complex to build a traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall.

It’s called the Wall that Heals, bringing together those who have served and lost loved ones.

The wall stands to honor more than 58,000 army veterans who’ve lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

The Wall that Heals is an exhibit that travels across the country for people to view as a replica of the Veterans’ Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C.

Retired firefighter Thomas Stockfleth said he volunteered to build the wall to honor his friend Lonny Bogart, who was a pilot in the war.

“It’s just an honor for me to come out and visit his name and actually touch the name. The vibe you get off it is incredible,” Stockfleth said.

Stockfleth said he and other veterans, students, and other volunteers from fire and police departments have been building since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

They’ve placed bolts and screws to connect the walls of the names who are missed, which brought Stockfleth instant emotion.

“We’ve got to bring our people home. Even if they aren’t related to us, we’ve got to bring our people home. That’s not just Vietnam; that’s Korea, Afghanistan, it shouldn’t go out like that,” Stockfleth said teary-eyed.

Assistant site manager Rodney Gonsaoves said it’s touching to witness loved ones of the veterans see the names for the first time.

“There are some family members that have never been to Washington D.C. to see the names of their loved one, so we bring it to their community and that’s very important to them. We want to make sure that we never forget the names that are on there, that’s our goal,” Gonsaoves said.

Stockfleth said after tirelessly twisting screws all day, connecting people to those who have sacrificed is the end goal.

“If you’ve got family in the military it’s going to touch your heart, it can’t help but to,” Stockfleth said.

This free exhibit is open 24 hours until this Sunday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby J. Crochet (top left), Nicole Cousin (top right), Mindi Saucier (bottom left), Ronnie...
Five arrested on drug charges in separate Hancock County incidents
Waveland Police seized methamphetamines and oxycodone, as well as more than 25 electronic...
Two arrested after meth, oxy found inside home next to Waveland Elementary
Earlier this month, Ethel and Richard Ross were arrested after 69 dogs and a cat were rescued...
36 retrievers, 22 huskies and more found inside Pass home, reveals affidavit
Alan Moran, 34, is charged with touching of a child for lustful purposes and two counts of...
Former Diamondhead city councilman turns himself in on new charges involving minor
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Search efforts continue for missing 75-year-old woman in Gulfport

Latest News

Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is grilled during day two of her...
Wicker promises to vote against Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
Tensions run high as deadlines near for agreements on tax and spending bills at the State Capitol
Commerce Department awards $32 million for rural broadband expansion
Examples of tianeptine under its marketed names.
State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’
Investigators say vandals broke into Handsboro United Methodist Church through a stained glass...
Several Gulfport churches, cemetery vandalized