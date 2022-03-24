Volunteers gather to build traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall honoring thousands

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - For more than eight hours, volunteers gathered at the Bay St. Louis Sports Complex to build a traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall.

It’s called the Wall that Heals, bringing together those who have served and lost loved ones.

The wall stands to honor more than 58,000 army veterans who’ve lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

The Wall that Heals is an exhibit that travels across the country for people to view as a replica of the Veterans’ Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C.

Retired firefighter Thomas Stockfleth said he volunteered to build the wall to honor his friend Lonny Bogart, who was a pilot in the war.

“It’s just an honor for me to come out and visit his name and actually touch the name. The vibe you get off it is incredible,” Stockfleth said.

Stockfleth said he and other veterans, students, and other volunteers from fire and police departments have been building since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

They’ve placed bolts and screws to connect the walls of the names who are missed, which brought Stockfleth instant emotion.

“We’ve got to bring our people home. Even if they aren’t related to us, we’ve got to bring our people home. That’s not just Vietnam; that’s Korea, Afghanistan, it shouldn’t go out like that,” Stockfleth said teary-eyed.

Assistant site manager Rodney Gonsaoves said it’s touching to witness loved ones of the veterans see the names for the first time.

“There are some family members that have never been to Washington D.C. to see the names of their loved one, so we bring it to their community and that’s very important to them. We want to make sure that we never forget the names that are on there, that’s our goal,” Gonsaoves said.

Stockfleth said after tirelessly twisting screws all day, connecting people to those who have sacrificed is the end goal.

“If you’ve got family in the military it’s going to touch your heart, it can’t help but to,” Stockfleth said.

This free exhibit is open 24 hours until this Sunday.

