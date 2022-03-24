Two arrested after meth, oxy found inside home next to Waveland Elementary

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people arrested in Waveland Wednesday night are accused of having meth and oxycodone right across the street from an elementary school. And police say more charges could be coming.

Jack Anderson, 34, and Ty Feigel, 18, are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1500 feet of a school. The school in this case is Waveland Elementary.

Jack Anderson (left) and Ty Feigel (right) are both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1500 feet of a school. The school in this case is Waveland Elementary. (Waveland Police Dept.)

Officers went into the home at 128 Spanish Cove around 8:30pm with a search warrant. In addition to the methamphetamines and oxycodone, investigators also seized more than 25 electronic devices, including cell phones, hard drives, and computers.

“We received a complaint from a mother of a 17-year old where the child may have been lured online. Through that investigation we learned there may have been illegal pictures and texts,” Waveland Police Chief Investigator Edward Hursey said.

Investigators say more charges could be coming once the state Attorney General’s Office completes a forensic examination of the electronics.

“We have thumb drives, computers, tablets, so it’s gonna take a while to go through the evidence,” Hursey said.

This investigation started after police received multiple complaints from neighbors about suspicious activity at the home. Now, they’re hoping news of the arrests might lead to other tips about activity at the house on Spanish Cove. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Waveland Police Department at (228) 467-3669.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.