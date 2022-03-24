St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Two arrested after meth, oxy found inside home next to Waveland Elementary

Waveland Police seized methamphetamines and oxycodone, as well as more than 25 electronic...
Waveland Police seized methamphetamines and oxycodone, as well as more than 25 electronic devices, including cell phones, hard drives, and computers.(Waveland Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people arrested in Waveland Wednesday night are accused of having meth and oxycodone right across the street from an elementary school. And police say more charges could be coming.

Jack Anderson, 34, and Ty Feigel, 18, are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1500 feet of a school. The school in this case is Waveland Elementary.

Jack Anderson (left) and Ty Feigel (right) are both charged with possession of a controlled...
Jack Anderson (left) and Ty Feigel (right) are both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1500 feet of a school. The school in this case is Waveland Elementary.(Waveland Police Dept.)

Officers went into the home at 128 Spanish Cove around 8:30pm with a search warrant. In addition to the methamphetamines and oxycodone, investigators also seized more than 25 electronic devices, including cell phones, hard drives, and computers.

“We received a complaint from a mother of a 17-year old where the child may have been lured online. Through that investigation we learned there may have been illegal pictures and texts,” Waveland Police Chief Investigator Edward Hursey said.

Investigators say more charges could be coming once the state Attorney General’s Office completes a forensic examination of the electronics.

“We have thumb drives, computers, tablets, so it’s gonna take a while to go through the evidence,” Hursey said.

This investigation started after police received multiple complaints from neighbors about suspicious activity at the home. Now, they’re hoping news of the arrests might lead to other tips about activity at the house on Spanish Cove. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Waveland Police Department at (228) 467-3669.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an affidavit filed Tuesday in the Southern District Court of Mississippi, Manuel...
Man accused of setting fire, trying to destroy multiple Coast cell tower sites, says ATF
Bobby J. Crochet (top left), Nicole Cousin (top right), Mindi Saucier (bottom left), Ronnie...
Five arrested on drug charges in separate Hancock County incidents
Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Alan Moran resigns as Diamondhead councilman effective immediately
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Search efforts continue for missing 75-year-old woman in Gulfport
A resident looks out over tornado damage to vehicles March 22, 2022, in Arabi, La.
Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas

Latest News

Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Search for missing, elderly Gulfport woman gains urgency
Lane Vestal is the first law enforcement officer to be honored by Mississippi Heroes. Just...
K9 officer, nurse among those honored as Mississippi Heroes
Lane Vestal is the first law enforcement officer to be honored by Mississippi Heroes. Just...
K9 officer, nurse among those honored as Mississippi Heroes
The next community health fair will be in Hattiesburg.
150 people attend health fair in Pascagoula
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Search efforts continue for missing 75-year-old woman in Gulfport