Spectators have options at upcoming Rapiscan Systems Classic

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re a week away from the PGA Champions Tour coming back to South Mississippi, and you may be thinking about going to see the play in person. If so, Rapiscan Systems Classic Tournament Director Stephen Schoettmer says there are several different ticket packages for the event.

“We have so many different options for the casual golf fan, for the more experienced golf fan, and for non-golf fans,” Schoettmer said. “We also have viewing at the Marina Cantina Club. Then over on the 9th green we have the Corona Premier Patio, with food and beverages and an upgraded structure.”

If you have tickets to the VIP area/skyboxes/corporate suites, you’ll be right on tip of the action. This is the look from the 18th green. pic.twitter.com/wyVVDVc1iZ — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) March 24, 2022

The event also features a park and ride plan, rather than having spectators try to negotiate the winding six-mile road that runs from U.S. 49 to Grand Bear Golf Club.

This is the 6 mile road leading into Grand Bear in Saucier. Next week during the Rapiscan Systems Classic, spectators will park at Keith’s Heating & A!C & be bused to the course. pic.twitter.com/LK4m4BjsFC — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) March 24, 2022

“All offsite parking will be near Keith’s Heating and Air. I think it’s a tenth of a mile from Grand Way Blvd,” Schoettmer added. “So they’ll park, they’ll go through security, they’ll go through ticketing, they’ll jump on the bus, they’ll ride in and be set to go and roam and experience all that we have.”

Those 12 buses will pick up spectators from the parking area every five minutes during tournament days.

The Rapiscan Systems Classic will take place April 1-3 at Grand Bear Golf Club. Free tickets are available for military and first responders. Learn more at https://rapiscansystemsclassic.com/

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.