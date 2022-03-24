St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Spectators have options at upcoming Rapiscan Systems Classic

Free tickets for the tournament are available for military and first responders.
Free tickets for the tournament are available for military and first responders.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re a week away from the PGA Champions Tour coming back to South Mississippi, and you may be thinking about going to see the play in person. If so, Rapiscan Systems Classic Tournament Director Stephen Schoettmer says there are several different ticket packages for the event.

“We have so many different options for the casual golf fan, for the more experienced golf fan, and for non-golf fans,” Schoettmer said. “We also have viewing at the Marina Cantina Club. Then over on the 9th green we have the Corona Premier Patio, with food and beverages and an upgraded structure.”

The event also features a park and ride plan, rather than having spectators try to negotiate the winding six-mile road that runs from U.S. 49 to Grand Bear Golf Club.

“All offsite parking will be near Keith’s Heating and Air. I think it’s a tenth of a mile from Grand Way Blvd,” Schoettmer added. “So they’ll park, they’ll go through security, they’ll go through ticketing, they’ll jump on the bus, they’ll ride in and be set to go and roam and experience all that we have.”

Those 12 buses will pick up spectators from the parking area every five minutes during tournament days.

The Rapiscan Systems Classic will take place April 1-3 at Grand Bear Golf Club. Free tickets are available for military and first responders. Learn more at https://rapiscansystemsclassic.com/

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an affidavit filed Tuesday in the Southern District Court of Mississippi, Manuel...
Man accused of setting fire, trying to destroy multiple Coast cell tower sites, says ATF
Bobby J. Crochet (top left), Nicole Cousin (top right), Mindi Saucier (bottom left), Ronnie...
Five arrested on drug charges in separate Hancock County incidents
Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Alan Moran resigns as Diamondhead councilman effective immediately
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Search efforts continue for missing 75-year-old woman in Gulfport
A resident looks out over tornado damage to vehicles March 22, 2022, in Arabi, La.
Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas

Latest News

Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Search for missing, elderly Gulfport woman gains urgency
Lane Vestal is the first law enforcement officer to be honored by Mississippi Heroes. Just...
K9 officer, nurse among those honored as Mississippi Heroes
The next community health fair will be in Hattiesburg.
150 people attend health fair in Pascagoula
Lane Vestal is the first law enforcement officer to be honored by Mississippi Heroes. Just...
K9 officer, nurse among those honored as Mississippi Heroes
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Search efforts continue for missing 75-year-old woman in Gulfport