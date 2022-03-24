‘We’re just overwhelmed’: Coast animal shelter inundated with animals in need of a home

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Right now, a coast animal shelter is facing a crisis as animals continue to fill the already-overloaded space.

The Humane Society of South Mississippi currently has more than 450 animals being cared for there, despite the fact that the building’s capacity is only designed for 287 animals.

Earlier this month, Richard and Ethel Ross were arrested after 69 dogs and a cat were rescued from their Pass Christian home. They were charged with 70 counts of animal cruelty and are currently set to appear in city court on April 6, 2022.

Earlier this month, Ethel and Richard Ross were arrested after 69 dogs and a cat were rescued from their Pass Christian home. They were charged with 70 counts of animal cruelty. (Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)

The animals from that case, along with animals from two other hoarding and seizure cases, are all currently being cared for at HSSM.

“Over the past few weeks, we have definitely been inundated with animals coming into the shelter, specifically hoarding and seizure cases. Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen 128 animals come in with hoarding and seizure cases specifically,” said HSSM Development Director Katie King, holding two puppies from the Pass Christian case in her arms as she talked.

King said the shelter has run out of space and, with it being spring, they are expecting even more animals to come in.

“We’re just overwhelmed. We don’t understand it,” she said. “All of the animals are breeding. A lot of the females came in pregnant so more puppies are coming.”

Summer is usually the shelter’s busiest time, but the recent uptick has workers making adjustments.

“We are making renovations at the shelter to house additional large dogs,” King added. “Dogs are the main concern right now.”

King said some of the animals surrendered from the hoarding and seizure cases have been adopted. Others are still getting used to being out of confined areas.

“A lot of them had never received any medical care attention. They were just living in deplorable conditions. It’s really just sad to see them come in, having received that type of neglect or abuse,” she said.

Shelter leaders are urging people to adopt. They said adopting not only saves an animal’s life, but it also opens up a spot for another one.

The shelter is running an adoption special from now until Saturday, April 2. You can visit their Facebook page for more details.

HSSM is experiencing a space crisis! We are currently housing, feeding, cleaning, and caring for 409 animals in-house.... Posted by Humane Society of South Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.