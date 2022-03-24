K9 officer, nurse among those honored as Mississippi Heroes

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy and Mississippi Hero was honored in Gulfport Thursday.

In addition to being a K9 officer, Lane Vestal is also a husband and father of seven. The non-profit group Mississippi Heroes surprised him and his family at Champion Dodge.

Celebrating Lane Vestal, a Professional Caregiver who was nominated by his wife for all he does as a K9 Officer in... Posted by MISSISSIPPI Heroes on Thursday, March 24, 2022

The group honors heroes nominated by the community. In this case, Vestal’s wife made the nomination. She said her husband’s dedication goes way beyond the badge.

Vestal is the first law enforcement officer to be honored by Mississippi Heroes. Just yesterday, the group put the spotlight on a registered nurse in Biloxi.

Andrea Cauley was honored at Merit Health for her work serving as an RN for more than 20 years. Cauley was nominated by her daughter, Mikayla, who said her mother is not only a hero to her, but to the state of Mississippi.

“You know, it’s been a real tough thing going through, not only COVID, but some of the other places that I went were lower income. To see the impact that we can have... Not just on the patients, but the community,” Cauley said.

Our latest reveal was a wonderful nurse that is currently working at Merit Health Biloxi. We have a full video, but here is just a snippet where she is thanking all those in the medical field. Most of our Caregiver recipients are very humble and do not feel deserving of any recognition...these are the people we LOVE celebrating. We also want the community to know that our celebration of each caregiver, is a symbol of the love & support we have for all family and professional caregivers in Mississippi and beyond. Andrea Cauley, you are appreciated & loved by your family, your peers, and the community. Thank you to our community partners; Island View Casino Resort Blue Shell Spa The Rack House Steaks & Spirits Domino's Pizza #MississippiHeroes #CelebratingCommunityCaregivers #IslandViewCasino #TheRackhouseSteaksAndSpirits #Dominos #RPMPIzza #CelebratingCaregivers #MeritHealth #WeLoveNurses Jackie Castro-Cooper Katherine Sutton, Broker Associate, e Agent Realty Eric Alvarez Posted by MISSISSIPPI Heroes on Thursday, March 24, 2022

Both Cauley and Deputy Vestal were gifted an assortment of prizes from coast businesses. If you know someone who deserves to be recognized as a Mississippi Hero, nominate them at https://www.mississippiheroes.org/

You’re also invited to a MISSISSIPPI Heroes Celebration and Superhero 5K in the Bay on April 23rd at Commagere Park. The event will honor two heroes who left us much too soon, Lt. Michael Boutte and Cayce Seal, along with all heroes and caregivers in the State of Mississippi.

It is a one month countdown for our MISSISSIPPI Heroes Celebration and Superhero 5K in the Bay on April 23rd at... Posted by MISSISSIPPI Heroes on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.