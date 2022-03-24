St. Jude Dream Home
K9 officer, nurse among those honored as Mississippi Heroes

Lane Vestal is the first law enforcement officer to be honored by Mississippi Heroes. Just yesterday, the group put the spotlight on RN Andrea Cauley.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy and Mississippi Hero was honored in Gulfport Thursday.

In addition to being a K9 officer, Lane Vestal is also a husband and father of seven. The non-profit group Mississippi Heroes surprised him and his family at Champion Dodge.

The group honors heroes nominated by the community. In this case, Vestal’s wife made the nomination. She said her husband’s dedication goes way beyond the badge.

Vestal is the first law enforcement officer to be honored by Mississippi Heroes. Just yesterday, the group put the spotlight on a registered nurse in Biloxi.

Andrea Cauley was honored at Merit Health for her work serving as an RN for more than 20 years. Cauley was nominated by her daughter, Mikayla, who said her mother is not only a hero to her, but to the state of Mississippi.

“You know, it’s been a real tough thing going through, not only COVID, but some of the other places that I went were lower income. To see the impact that we can have... Not just on the patients, but the community,” Cauley said.

Both Cauley and Deputy Vestal were gifted an assortment of prizes from coast businesses. If you know someone who deserves to be recognized as a Mississippi Hero, nominate them at https://www.mississippiheroes.org/

You’re also invited to a MISSISSIPPI Heroes Celebration and Superhero 5K in the Bay on April 23rd at Commagere Park. The event will honor two heroes who left us much too soon, Lt. Michael Boutte and Cayce Seal, along with all heroes and caregivers in the State of Mississippi.

