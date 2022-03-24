St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Father sentenced in court for murder of 4-week-old son

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering...
William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A father found guilty of killing his infant son was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 15 years.

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.

Investigators said Beasley’s infant son, Zachary, was beaten to death in May 2020, according to WOIO.

Firefighters responded to the family’s apartment in May 2020 for reports of a 3-week-old baby that was having trouble breathing.

Paramedics took the infant to the hospital. He died from his injuries a week later.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the baby’s death was ruled a homicide from “complications of blunt force injury to head, trunk and extremities with skeletal and brain injuries.”

Beasley was previously offered a plea deal on two separate occasions, but his lawyers rejected both offers, bringing the case to a jury trial.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an affidavit filed Tuesday in the Southern District Court of Mississippi, Manuel...
Man accused of setting fire, trying to destroy multiple Coast cell tower sites, says ATF
Bobby J. Crochet (top left), Nicole Cousin (top right), Mindi Saucier (bottom left), Ronnie...
Five arrested on drug charges in separate Hancock County incidents
Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Alan Moran resigns as Diamondhead councilman effective immediately
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Search efforts continue for missing 75-year-old woman in Gulfport
A resident looks out over tornado damage to vehicles March 22, 2022, in Arabi, La.
Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea confirms test-firing of biggest ICBM
An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners.
Police help reunite couple with puppy stolen at gunpoint, owners say
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Search for missing, elderly Gulfport woman gains urgency
Lane Vestal is the first law enforcement officer to be honored by Mississippi Heroes. Just...
K9 officer, nurse among those honored as Mississippi Heroes
Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area