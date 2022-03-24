St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Deputy secretary of commerce to promote broadband in Miss.

Deputy secretary of commerce to promote broadband in Miss.
Deputy secretary of commerce to promote broadband in Miss.(U.S. Department of Commerce)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is hosting U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves on Friday.

Graves will join Sen. Roger Wicker (R) to highlight the recent $32.7 million provided by the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Infrastructure Administration (NTIA) to expand broadband in the state.

The grant will provide funding for last-mile and middle-mile broadband deployment projects across the state, bringing broadband to 12,487 unserved households, 256 businesses, and 26 anchor institutions, including schools and libraries.

“In Mississippi, 23% of households do not have an internet subscription, and nearly 18% of Mississippians live in areas with zero broadband infrastructure,” said Deputy Secretary Don Graves.”

“This announcement is great news for Mississippi,” said Sen. Wicker. I look forward to working with the Department of Commerce and agencies in Mississippi to expand broadband access.”

Later in the day, Sen. Wicker and Deputy Secretary Graves will host a roundtable discussion with leaders from Mississippi’s historically black colleges and universities HBCUs about broadband, technology, and workforce development opportunities available through the Department of Commerce.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby J. Crochet (top left), Nicole Cousin (top right), Mindi Saucier (bottom left), Ronnie...
Five arrested on drug charges in separate Hancock County incidents
Waveland Police seized methamphetamines and oxycodone, as well as more than 25 electronic...
Two arrested after meth, oxy found inside home next to Waveland Elementary
Earlier this month, Ethel and Richard Ross were arrested after 69 dogs and a cat were rescued...
36 retrievers, 22 huskies and more found inside Pass home, reveals affidavit
Alan Moran, 34, is charged with touching of a child for lustful purposes and two counts of...
Former Diamondhead city councilman turns himself in on new charges involving minor
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Search efforts continue for missing 75-year-old woman in Gulfport

Latest News

Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is grilled during day two of her...
Wicker promises to vote against Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
Tensions run high as deadlines near for agreements on tax and spending bills at the State Capitol
Commerce Department awards $32 million for rural broadband expansion
Examples of tianeptine under its marketed names.
State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’
Investigators say vandals broke into Handsboro United Methodist Church through a stained glass...
Several Gulfport churches, cemetery vandalized