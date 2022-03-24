St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say

The parents said their son went into cardiac arrest, which stopped his heart for around four minutes. When they arrived at the day care, paramedics were already performing CPR. (Source: KY3)
By Madison Horner and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A child at a day care south of Springfield went from playing to fighting for his life in a matter of seconds.

KY3 reports parents Caleb and Savannah Slater say their 2-year-old son Ryker swallowed a rock when he was at his day care Monday.

“There are really no words for the rash of feelings when you get that call,” his father said.

After swallowing the rock, the parents said their son went into cardiac arrest, which stopped his heart for around four minutes. When they arrived at the day care, paramedics were already performing CPR.

“I raced down there as fast as I could, but they were already on their way to Cox South where his heart stopped again for eight minutes while we were there,” Caleb Slater said.

The child was later taken to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital, as it is one of the only hospitals in Missouri with equipment to remove such an object. Ryker’s parents say they were told the first 72 hours after cardiac arrest are the most critical.

“The main concern right now is his brain and his lungs,” Caleb Slater said. “The other vital organs they think are doing OK for now.”

Doctors told the family they will conduct neurological tests in the upcoming weeks on Ryker, who will remain on a ventilator until his lungs heal and the risk of brain swelling is reduced. Although there is uncertainty, Ryker’s family is encouraged he’s showing small signs of progress.

“He moved his toes and he’s frowned,” Ryker’s mother Savannah Slater said. “He’s able to show emotion.”

The Slaters say it’s very important who you choose to watch your children. Fortunately, all employees at their son’s day care were trained in CPR.

“They did everything, and I think they saved his life,” Savannah Slater said.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an affidavit filed Tuesday in the Southern District Court of Mississippi, Manuel...
Man accused of setting fire, trying to destroy multiple Coast cell tower sites, says ATF
Bobby J. Crochet (top left), Nicole Cousin (top right), Mindi Saucier (bottom left), Ronnie...
Five arrested on drug charges in separate Hancock County incidents
Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Alan Moran resigns as Diamondhead councilman effective immediately
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Search efforts continue for missing 75-year-old woman in Gulfport
A resident looks out over tornado damage to vehicles March 22, 2022, in Arabi, La.
Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea confirms test-firing of biggest ICBM
An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners.
Police help reunite couple with puppy stolen at gunpoint, owners say
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Search for missing, elderly Gulfport woman gains urgency
Lane Vestal is the first law enforcement officer to be honored by Mississippi Heroes. Just...
K9 officer, nurse among those honored as Mississippi Heroes
Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area